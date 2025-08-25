Collin Morikawa Keeps Post Season Hopes Alive With 6-Word Plan After Another Disappointing Finish

Collin Morikawa’s 2025 season felt like a quiet storm that never quite broke. Seven years into his PGA Tour career and already a six-time winner, he entered the year with high hopes, but the defining moment never came. Two runner-up finishes and four top-10s showed flashes of brilliance, yet consistency eluded him. His final five events told the story best: missed cuts at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open, a T22 at the FedEx St. Jude, T33 at the BMW, and a T19 at the TOUR Championship. A season of near-misses left him reflecting not on triumphs, but on resilience.

“Season 7 went by way too fast. Thankful for my team and family along for the ride. Journey doesn’t stop here, time to keep chasing my dreams.“ For Morikawa, the year will be remembered not just for mixed results, but for the carousel of five different caddies he worked with—a storyline fans won’t soon forget.

Collin Morikawa opened the Tour Championship strong with a bogey-free six-under 64, flashing his best form. But the spark faded—an even-par second round, more mistakes over the weekend, and a closing 68 left him tied for 19th. A sharp contrast to last year, when he finished solo second behind Scottie Scheffler.

This time, contention never came. Morikawa had already tempered expectations, admitting, “If you are in the top five or top 10 coming into the playoffs, you can kind of look at it slightly differently, but where I’m at, you’ve got to make sure you survive in advance.” His season reflected that mindset—more about hanging on than dominating, as mental strain and inconsistency shaped his year.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Morikawa reflected candidly, saying, “I’ve gone longer without a win, but honestly, I look back at last year, and it never felt like I had my game to just go out and just play golf.” His 2024 season stats back that up. Despite playing 22 events, he couldn’t secure a victory, though he managed two runner-up finishes and eight top-10s. He was remarkably consistent, making 20 cuts and missing only two, finishing the year second in the FedExCup standings with over $8.3 million in earnings. Still, the lack of a win underscored the frustration behind his words—solid results, but never the breakthrough moment he craved.

One of the biggest hopes of this season is making the Ryder Cup team remains one of the brightest hopes of his season. Sitting eighth in the standings, he knows nothing is guaranteed and admitted, “You’re never comfortable until you get that call and you’re on the team.” Reflecting on the long journey, he added, “We’ve got a month to go. This thing takes two years… hopefully I’ve done enough, but we’ll just have to wait and see.” While the Ryder Cup is on his mind, Morikawa’s immediate focus is clear: he wants to win this week’s tournament and give himself the best chance to secure that coveted spot.

His inconsistency this season led to impulsive decisions, with his frequent caddie changes standing out as the clearest example.

Searching for Stability on the Bag as Morikawa Navigates a Tumultuous Season

The year began with long-time caddie J.J. Jakovac, who had guided Morikawa to five PGA Tour wins since turning pro. But after a string of underwhelming finishes, Morikawa decided in May that he “needed a vibe shift,” parting ways with Jakovac. He then brought in Joe Greiner, formerly Max Homa’s caddie, praising him as “an amazing caddie.” Yet, just weeks later, the duo quietly split. Morikawa explained, “It just wasn’t clicking. Joe and I were on different pages when it came to certain shots. That’s not a knock on hi it just wasn’t the right fit.”

Next came K.K. Limbhasut, Morikawa’s former college teammate from Cal, who stepped in for a one-off stint. That gave way to veteran looper Billy Foster, who handled duties at the Scottish Open and The Open Championship, though his Ryder Cup commitments with Team Europe made the partnership temporary.

Still seeking stability, Morikawa made a bold fifth caddie change just days before the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, bringing on Tony Finau’s former caddie, Mark Urbanek. The move was meant to spark a breakthrough for the playoffs, but instead it backfired. Morikawa failed to secure a win, and the decision drew criticism and heavy scrutiny from fans, making it perhaps the most controversial move of his season. Now, Collin turns the page, heading into a new season with a fresh perspective and a new caddie on the bag. How long this partnership lasts remains uncertain, but for Morikawa, the hope is clear: this one sticks.