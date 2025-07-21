Collin Morikawa Makes Honest Revelation About His ‘Scary Guy’ Narrative as Media Feud End

Collin Morikawa isn’t loud. He doesn’t slam clubs or make headlines with wild celebrations. But somehow, there’s always a tension when he speaks, a sharpness behind the calm, a bite behind the smile. Collin Morikawa either avoids fan and media encounters altogether or isn’t afraid to fire back with a blunt, bitter reply. And because of that, his personality can come across as intimidating at times.

Recently, Grant Horvat invited Collin Morikawa to team up for a “Break 50” challenge, one of the most popular series on his YouTube channel. It was meant to be light, fun, and low-pressure. But as they teed up, Morikawa confessed he was nervous. Not because of the spotlight, he’s used to that, but because playing team golf isn’t something he does often. That’s not the PGA Tour format. And with Horvat as his partner, he didn’t want to mess it up. The laughs were there, the swings were casual until they weren’t.

“I’m kind of nervous right now, too,” Horvat admitted at one point, a surprising confession, given how often he films these kinds of videos. “Do you get nervous for these videos? Like, I mean, you play with some pretty high-profile people,” asked Morikawa. He was right to point that out. Horvat has featured some of the biggest names in golf, including Phil Mickelson, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm. For someone who’s made a routine out of teeing it up with elite players, nerves aren’t what you’d expect.

“Like I’m getting better. Big nerves, but no. No. Yeah. Like I’m feeling it right now,” Horvat said, explaining that even though he’s not new to these videos, playing alongside big-name players who regularly compete in majors and have huge fan followings still makes him nervous. Picking up on that, the classic Morikawa quickly jumped in to clear the air with a straightforward, “Okay. No, I’m not saying with me.” It was a genuine question asking if he might be intimidating Horvat. But Horvat was quick to respond with a sharp comeback that even surprised Morikawa.

“No, like yeah, you’re a scary guy,” Horvat replied, admitting he actually finds Morikawa a little intimidating. And it’s not hard to see why. Morikawa doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to fan or media interactions. He often avoids contact altogether, and when he does speak, he’s known for being brutally honest.

During the Rocket Classic, Morikawa felt he was portrayed in a bad light by Adam Schupak, who published a story about Morikawa’s split with his caddie, implying that Morikawa was trying to hide it. But in reality, Morikawa maintained he was being transparent about the situation. He clarified that while he respects the media, players should not stay silent when unfairly targeted. When needed, they should speak up and not tolerate subtle jabs from reporters. Not only this week, but there was another somewhat similar incident.

At the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Morikawa lost his lead and finished second, after which he chose to skip speaking to the media. Later, he explained that he was simply too frustrated and emotionally drained to talk, saying he didn’t want to hear any sympathy or relive what went wrong. He clarified that it wasn’t meant as disrespect to the media but that, in the heat of the moment, he needed space and didn’t feel he owed anyone an explanation right then. While Morikawa has his own way of handling things, that doesn’t make him a bad person.

“I’m a nice guy. That’s my narrative,” said Morikawa. He knows how he comes across, and while his approach might seem blunt or distant at times, he believes it comes from a place of honesty, not hostility. For him, it’s less about pleasing everyone and more about staying true to who he is. Now, Morikawa might come off as the “scary guy” after this, but he’s not the only one. He’s just one of the few big names willing to push back when something feels off. Even Rory McIlroy backed up Morikawa for this instance and got inspired by it as well.

Rory McIlroy is also among the PGA Tour’s most formidable presences

At the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy shocked many by missing the cut after rounds of 71 and 78, which included a disastrous quadruple bogey on the fifth hole. Just weeks after his historic Masters win, expectations were high, but instead of addressing the media post-round, McIlroy walked straight past without a word. Known for usually engaging with reporters, his silence raised eyebrows and suggested visible frustration. And of course, this was not the first time McIlroy avoided the media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the 2025 PGA Championship, McIlroy went completely silent with the media he skipped all press conferences, gave no interviews, and made no public comments. This media blackout came after news leaked that his driver had failed a conformity test just days before the tournament. Rory chose not to speak to avoid facing a media storm.

Having an intimidating personality is one thing, but it hits differently when a player saves it for the course.