Collin Morikawa Makes Jena Sims & the Golf World Emotional With 3-Word Personal Admission

Collin Morikawa stepped away from the PGA Tour for nearly a month earlier this year. The two-time major champion came back in the field this week at the RBC Canadian Open after seven years, having made his professional debut here. This time, during the week, he brought news that has left the golf world in awe.

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Collin Morikawa and his wife, Katherine Morikawa, welcomed their first child in a private ceremony this June. They now shared a beautiful glimpse of their moment in a close-up photo of two hands and a newborn’s tiny hands wrapped around. They captioned the moment in a very personal admission, “All that matters,” and let’s say, it has warmed all the celebrities and fans.

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The couple first announced their pregnancy in February, moments after Collin won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“Put golf aside; we are actually expecting later this year, in a few months,” he said from the 18th green.

Collin and Katherine met in 2017 during their college years. Since then, both of them have been one of the most loved duos on the field. They met each other at the University of California while Katherine was studying at Pepperdine University, and both of them got married in November 2022. Morikawa previously described their bond to People: “We found each other by chance. But we chose to share our lives and dream together.”

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As a proud father, Morikawa is still adjusting to his life back on tour. The 7X PGA tour winner also suffered a back injury that flared up during a practice round at The Players Championship in March. Despite the unease, he is enjoying time with his new one.

“I can stare at my little one just non-stop and kind of forget about what else is going on. I know at the same time I still have a job to do when I’m out here, and that’s what’s great about kind of being back,” he said at the press conference on Wednesday. He said he shared the press conference.

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That said, of course, the post did not take long to fill up with emotions from across the sports.

Golf Personalities and Fans come together to share their wishes

Jessica Kordacommented, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

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Korda knows the feeling well. The six-time LPGA winner announced in May 2026 that she is expecting her second child just two years after welcoming her first son. Korda and Catherine Morikawa share a warm relationship, and Korda’s wishes came with warmth and well-wishes.

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Jena Sims also gave warm wishes to the couple: “Go, mama!!”

Jena Sims has been a wonderful part of the golf world since marrying Koepka in 2022, and the couple shares two children. Both of them share a very warm relationship with the Morikawas, as she wishes them warmth and well wishes.

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Even the USDA congratulated the couple on their official account: “Congrats! ❤️🤍💙”

Morikawa has been a cornerstone of the American Ryder Cup setup. He is a two-time major champion and has won the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship.

Megan Moran had words specifically for Katherine: “@katherine_morikawa, you are a rockstar! 🥹🫶”

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JP Ongpin summed up what many were feeling: “This is everything. Congratulations to you both! 🫶🏽”

Actress Katelin Cruse also shared her warm wishes to the couple as she wrote, “There it is! We’ve been waiting for this post. Congratulations to all three of you! 💙”

That said, fans have also poured in their best wishes. One fan commented, “I’d know a Kat mani in every lifetime!!! 🥹💅Oh, the magical bookshelf this little one will have. So proud of you, Kat🥹🫶📚(and Collin).”

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which is a nod to Katherine’s known love of books. Colin Morikawa himself highlighted her birthday last year, writing that she was a reader and a runner who had “average” nowhere in her vocabulary.

That said, Morikawa is still running on just 50-minute naps as sleep has taken a backseat, but he seems to have found something that matters more than any trophy. He’s competing at the RBC Open for the first time since making his professional debut back in 2019.