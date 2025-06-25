Collin Morikawa’s Caddie Shakeup Triggers Golf’s Toxic Debate Just Before the Rocket Classic

When Collin Morikawa joined hands with Joe Greiner in May, he said, “We’ve already talked numerous times on how we’re going to get started.” And their partnership sounded promising, if you keep in mind a couple of things: they were fellow Cal Bears, had been frequent practice round playing partners for years, and had even played together in team events. However, despite their history, the Collin Morikawa-Joe Greiner experiment was done and dusted ahead of the 2025 Rocket Classic.

As per the latest update, Collin Morikawa parted ways with caddie Joe Greiner just ahead of the Rocket Classic. For this week’s tournament, he will team up with former college teammate KK Limbhasut, who will serve as his temporary caddie. This marks Morikawa’s second caddie switch in a short span, following the end of his five-year partnership with JJ Jakovac in late April.

So, what’s the reason? If you’re asking Collin Morikawa, the answer is likely to be a little political. After Wednesday’s pro-am, Morikawa said of this recent development, “I think people, they’re going to be surprised, but the way I put it is just because two people are great at what they do doesn’t mean they’re going to be great together.” Morikawa continued, “I think Joe is an amazing caddie… we were just a little bit on a different page. That doesn’t mean it’s right or wrong, but for me, it just didn’t feel right. I have to explore other options.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Collin Morikawa‘s comments make sense when considering the stats. His brief partnership with Greiner included five tournaments, yielding disappointing results, such as a T50 at the PGA Championship and a T42 at the Travelers Championship. Although he made all five cuts with Greiner, he finished no better than T-17. He started strong at the Truist and the Memorial, but struggled over the weekend.

And then there are other stats: He currently ranks in the top 10 on the PGA TOUR in nearly every major Strokes Gained category, except for Putting, where he is in 109th place. It’s unclear if the ongoing changes in his caddie situation are contributing to his struggles with putting. Golf fans, however, are not impressed with his carousel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad