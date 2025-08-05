Collin Morikawa Turns Laughing Stock After Fifth Caddie Change Ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Collin Morikawa’s 2025 season has had everything—top finishes, major heartbreaks, and now, a carousel of caddies that’s starting to raise eyebrows across the golf world. Once known for his steely consistency and calculated approach to the game, the two-time major winner has spent this year looking for answers. Unfortunately, many believe he’s been looking in the wrong place: the bag.

The former The Open and PGA Champion began the year with long-time caddie J.J. Jakovac, a pairing that had guided him to five PGA Tour wins since turning pro. But after a string of underwhelming finishes, Morikawa pulled the plug in May, saying he “needed a vibe shift.” Enter Joe Greiner, Max Homa’s ex-caddie. Morikawa praised Greiner as “an amazing caddie,” but just weeks later, the duo quietly split. “It just wasn’t clicking,” Morikawa said when asked about the change. “Joe and I were on different pages when it came to certain shots. That’s not a knock on him—it just wasn’t the right fit.”

After Greiner, Morikawa tried out K.K. Limbhasut, his former college teammate from Cal, for a one-off stint. That gave way to a brief partnership with veteran looper Billy Foster, who stepped in for the Scottish Open and The Open Championship. Foster, ever the professional, made it clear that his Ryder Cup loyalties to Team Europe made the gig temporary.

Now, just days before the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, a $20 million playoff event at TPC Southwind, Morikawa is on the move again. As NUCLR GOLF reported on X, “Collin Morikawa will have Tony Finau’s former caddie Mark Urbanek on the bag this week in Memphis. The move marks the 5th caddie change for him this season.” The switch has sparked a mix of concern and amusement. Mark Urbanek, a seasoned caddie known for his time with Tony Finau, was recently made available after Finau opted for a local fill-in at The Open Championship, confirming that “Urbs is not caddying for me this week.” Though the reasons for the Finau-Urbanek split remain vague, the timing worked in Morikawa’s favor.

On the course, Morikawa’s 2025 season has been a rollercoaster. He posted a runner-up finish at the Genesis Invitational and added Top-10s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Wells Fargo Championship. But despite flashes of brilliance, he’s struggled to sustain momentum—missing the cut at both the U.S. Open and The Open Championship, and finishing outside the Top 25 in three of his last five starts. It’s been a frustrating run for a player of his caliber, and many wonder if the caddie carousel is adding to the instability.

Regardless, the optics of a fifth caddie in eight months haven’t gone unnoticed, especially heading into the most crucial stretch of the season. While Morikawa has stayed within the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings, he’s yet to win in 2025—despite holding or sharing the lead after multiple first rounds. Fans, it seems, have had enough of the excuses.

Fans think Morikawa’s caddie isn’t where the issue lies

The fan reactions online have been swift and hilariously brutal. Underneath Morikawa’s latest news update, one user quipped, “Still say he should just go with a local caddie every week.” Another took a sharper tone: “So 3rd/4th caddie this year? Sorry but Morikawa can’t putt—needs to blame himself, not the looper!”

That sentiment is becoming a recurring theme. After repeatedly failing to convert 54-hole leads and losing strokes on the green in key rounds, Morikawa’s putting woes have become part of his 2025 storyline. One fan plainly asked, “Has Collin turned into a head case or what? This is weird.” Others leaned into sarcasm: “Clearly the caddie is the problem…” one user wrote, dripping with irony. Another added, “Just a thought. Perhaps the issue isn’t the dude lugging the bag?”

“What is he looking for?” one follower wondered aloud, echoing the larger confusion that many have expressed. And then came the ultimate suggestion: “He should carry his own bag.” It’s not just snark. It’s rooted in real concern from fans who’ve seen Morikawa, one of the game’s sharpest young talents, drift further from the winner’s circle. His ball-striking remains elite, and his course IQ is top-tier. But the constant turnover in caddies suggests a player searching for something deeper—rhythm, confidence, or maybe just someone who sees the game the same way he does.

As he tees it up at TPC Southwind this week, Morikawa has yet another chance to prove the doubters wrong. And if Mark Urbanek can help him get over the line in Memphis, maybe the noise dies down. If not, the internet’s memes and Morikawa’s bag might just keep rotating.