Collin Morikawa’s Ryder Cup Dreams Blocked by Ex-PGA Tour Golfer In A Brutal Verdict

A two-time major champion with proven Ryder Cup experience is being told he might not deserve a spot on the 2025 team—and the critic might be right. Former PGA Tour pro Brendon de Jonge is delivering harsh reality checks about Collin Morikawa‘s worthiness for Bethpage Black.

De Jonge didn’t mince words during his recent SiriusXM appearance. “He is struggling with his game; he is putting very poorly in his game. It is a Golf course that doesn’t really suit his game at all,” he stated bluntly. “He is one of the shorter hitters out there.”

Morikawa’s 2025 collapse has been swift and stunning. Furthermore, his putting woes have reached crisis levels—ranking 134th in Strokes Gained: Putting at -0.131. Additionally, he sits at 149th in driving distance at just 295.6 yards.

Meanwhile, his recent overseas disasters paint an even grimmer picture. Specifically, Morikawa missed the Scottish Open cut at 2-over after squandering his chances with a devastating 5-over 40 on Friday’s back nine. Subsequently, the Open Championship proved equally punishing, where he finished 7-over and missed the cut by six shots.

Moreover, this marks his first season without a major championship top-10 finish since turning professional. His best major result came at the Masters with a disappointing T14. Consequently, he currently sits 8th in Ryder Cup standings, desperately needing a captain’s pick from Keegan Bradley.

The caddie carousel has only amplified concerns about his stability. Indeed, Morikawa fired longtime looper JJ Jakovac after six years in April. Then, he dismissed Joe Greiner after just six events. Currently, he’s working with his fifth different caddie of 2025, searching for the elusive chemistry that once made him dominant.

These dramatic changes reflect deeper struggles beyond mere personnel decisions. Golf analysts have suggested Bradley should deliver a Luke Donald-style ultimatum to struggling candidates, referencing how previous captains’ pick controversies have left deserving players bitter about being overlooked. The pressure mounts as September approaches rapidly.

Collin Morikawa Faces Bethpage Black’s Power Demands

However, De Jonge’s criticism cuts deeper than recent form. Specifically, he questions whether Morikawa’s skill set matches Bethpage’s brutal demands. The course doesn’t favor precision players like Morikawa when length becomes paramount for success.

Bethpage Black stretches 7,465 yards with a maximum slope rating of 155. Consequently, the course historically favors bombers over precision players. Meanwhile, the six automatic qualifiers tell a revealing story about what works at Bethpage’s demanding layout.

Scottie Scheffler brings world No. 1 dominance with two 2025 majors and balanced power. Similarly, Bryson DeChambeau earned his spot purely through major championship performance despite playing LIV Golf, showcasing the length advantage. Xander Schauffele captured two majors in 2024 with consistent distance control.

Additionally, Russell Henley and Harris English both claimed PGA Tour victories this season while demonstrating the complete games Bethpage rewards. Each automatic qualifier possesses attributes that translate effectively to New York’s monster course.

Notably, course superintendent Mike Hadley confirmed Bethpage will play softer for the Ryder Cup, promoting “more birdies than bogeys.” Nevertheless, length remains crucial for successful scoring on this monster layout that has humbled champions before.

De Jonge’s assessment carries ominous weight for Morikawa’s chances. The former pro’s criticism highlights fundamental mismatches between player and venue that transcend temporary struggles.

Bradley announces his six captain’s picks on August 27th. Until then, Morikawa faces mounting pressure to prove his recent struggles represent an aberration rather than a decline. His iron play remains elite, but iron play alone might not suffice at Bethpage.

Ultimately, September 26th at Bethpage will determine whether past excellence trumps present struggles. The question remains whether former champions can earn spots based on reputation alone, or whether hungrier players with better course fits will claim those coveted positions. For Morikawa, time is running out to answer his critics definitively.