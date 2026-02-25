Collin Morikawa’s Wife Pulls Off Massive Feat at 6 Months Pregnant & the Golf World Is Stunned

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 25: USA President s Cup player Collin Morikawa poses for a photo with his girlfriend Katherine Zhu after Team USA won the 2022 Presidents Cup on September 25, 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: SEP 25 Presidents Cup Icon220925084

Who knew that a habit Collin Morikawa‘s wife, Katherine, picked up almost 3 years ago would one day lead to one of the most notable moments of her life? Katherine is about to be a mom, and she just had the most empowering moment as a woman.

“Running a marathon at almost 6 months pregnant was the most empowering thing I’ve ever done as a woman,” she wrote on Instagram. “A reminder that we are strong & capable of far more than we’re ever told.”

Katherine started running in late 2023, building up from the Rose Bowl Half Marathon and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas event. She finished the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon in 3 hours, 43 minutes, and 8 seconds, placing 80th among female runners and raising funds for St. Jude. Calling her an “absolute psychopath,” Morikawa shared at Pebble Beach a few days ago that his wife had run the marathon on Sunday.

Katherine’s marathon isn’t an isolated event; it’s the latest chapter in a growing story of elite female athletes refusing to let pregnancy sideline their ambitions.

Athletes like Amy Olson played in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach while seven months pregnant, handling conditions that would test any player. Brittany Lincicome finished three shots off the lead at the 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic while 28 weeks pregnant, showing that pregnancy has not limited their level of competition. Alison Lee also returned to the LPGA Tour in September 2025, only four months after an emergency C-section. Katherine’s marathon fits into this same pattern.

This entire episode has added a new chapter to that pattern because of the timing. Collin Morikawa ended an 847-day winless streak at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 15, shooting 22-under to win his seventh PGA Tour title and $3.6 million. On the 18th green, he told CBS reporter Amanda Balionis about becoming a father. The announcement drew a strong response from the community.

The golf world, which had spent the previous week celebrating Collin’s win and his tearful pregnancy announcement on the 18th green, turned its attention to the woman who had been building her own story the entire time.

Rose Zhang and others react to Collin Morikawa’s wife’s achievement

The reactions from inside golf mattered. Rose Zhang, a top LPGA player, called it “That’s INCREDIBLE ❤️,” showing respect from someone who knows what it takes to complete a marathon, especially under difficult circumstances.

Michelle Wie West, a five-time LPGA champion, stepped away from professional golf to focus on her family. Since retiring, her daughter, Makenna, and son, Jerry, have been at the forefront of her public life, keeping her connected to the sport. When she responded to Katherine’s post with ‘BALLLLLLER.’

Alison Lee’s response, “Omg queenie behavior,” came from someone who knows firsthand what it means to push physical limits. She returned to the LPGA Tour just four months after an emergency C-section, so her recognition carries extra weight.

Wendy Honner, wife of Shane Lowry, who has 2 daughters, wrote, “Well done girl 👏.”

Maya McNealy, wife of Maverick McNealy, called it “SO incredible 🤩.”

Megan Morant, whose work as a presenter keeps her close to the sport’s human stories, responded with “Yes 🙌❤️ so in awe of you!”

Morikawa also dropped some heart emojis, “❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️” from the sidelines.

These responses are more than just social media posts. They show that the definition of an athlete in golf is expanding and that Katherine Morikawa has been proving her place in that conversation for two years.