Colt Knost Confirms USGA’s Earliest Timeline for His Amateur Reinstatement in Latest Statement

If you are someone who typed ferociously when Colt Knost announced his pro-to-amateur reinstatement, hold on. You are unlikely to witness this transition anytime soon. Speaking on the Monday Q Info, he shared the details he recently received from the USGA itself.

“I actually received an email last week, I believe from the USGA,” Knost shared. “It looks like 2028 at the earliest. They have to meet and figure out, like, an exact date, I guess.” Then, in his classic Colt Knost humor, he added, “The mid-world does not need to worry. I’m not coming to take over your sport or anything like that.”

It was always known that the actual shift would take some time. There are several reasons for that. Knost last teed it up as a pro at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Now, as per the USGA rules, the earliest possible reinstatement comes roughly eight years after a player’s final Tour appearance. But the USGA does allow reinstatement after a minimum of a six-month waiting period. But for Knost, that would not have been possible.

That grace period expands for players who have a rather successful pro career as well as earnings. And Knost checks those boxes. He has earned over $5 million in prize money, played around 200 PGA Tour events, and also won two Korn Ferry Tour titles in 2008. These are also the very reasons why he received significant backlash for his move. It isn’t without reason that the pro-to-amateur is one of the most sensitive debates in golf.

The US Mid-Amateur has recently seen a wave of reinstated players who come and dominate, leaving less space for others. For instance, six of the eight 2025 US Mid-Am quarterfinalists were former pros. Then there is Brandon Holtz, a former mini-tour pro, who won the 2025 Mid-Am and earned his way to the Masters and US Open. To a few, Knost is trying to get unwanted attention. This is what Brendon Porath said on his Fried Egg Golf podcast.

These trends have led to the heated reactions thrown in Knost’s way. His reinstatement is seen as a loophole for career extension or maybe a backdoor to Augusta. But for Colt Knost, the reason is completely different.

“So actually, I’ve thought about it for a couple of years. I’m the pro, and the pro scratches I play in have some heavy hitters. I can’t beat them, and so it kind of sucks,” he explained.

Then there is also an emotional connection.

“Then you know the Walker Cups always meant so much to me. I don’t know if I even have a chance, but I was like, ‘Hey, if you’re an amateur, you probably have a little better chance than being a tour professional.’ That was just kind of my thought behind it.”

Knost has several times before shared his deep-rooted wish to captain a Walker Cup. He played in the 2007 US Team and went 2-0-2, helping the country to eventually win. For him, that was “the biggest honor” of his golfing career.

These might act as a good defense for Knost’s case, yet one cannot outdo the critics. But are the critics even blaming the right person?

The real blame lies with the USGA?

Colt Knost is enabled to make such a change only because the USGA allows him to do so. For any pro who wishes to regain their am-status, they need to first submit a $200 application. After that, they have to provide documented details of every tour and payout, along with two references. They must also adhere to all the rules of amateur status during the waiting period. That’s all. There are no bars and exceptions. According to the USGA, about 800 former pros apply each year to regain their status, and not once has a person been denied reinstatement.

The only way Knost could have been locked out is if he were a “nationally prominent professional.” That means a player of Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy-level stature. In that case, they would simply receive a call stating they’re not eligible for the reinstatement. Knost is obviously not one such player, and hence his application is moving forward.

And yes, Colt Knost does hold a gold-standard pedigree from his amateur days. He won the 2007 US-Am. Then the same year, he won the US Amateur Public Links and was the world No. 1 for five weeks. He joined Bobby Jones (1930) and Jay Sigel (1983) as the only players to win three USGA events in one year. Yet, none of this can stop him from participating, because the USGA allows it.

“I’ve tried to tell all these very reasonable, sensible people in my DMs that it’s not me here, okay? I’m not the one who made this up,” quipped Knost.