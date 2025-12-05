Colt Knost Fires 2-Word Reply to Shut Down False Rumours Over His Amateur-Status Move

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Retired golfers typically take on roles as analysts, trainers, or broadcasters. Colt Knost followed a similar trend after his last PGA Tour event in the 2020 WM Phoenix Open, when he joined CBS as a broadcaster. Now, 5 years down the line, he has other ideas. Knost filed an application that he wants to come back to golf as an amateur at the age of 40, raising eyebrows and rumors.

Terence Daniels shared a screenshot on X suggesting the USGA had permanently denied Knost’s reinstatement. The post quickly gained traction. The post claimed that the governing body had “slammed the door” shut on Knost’s amateur dreams, referencing concerns about professional dominance in amateur events. It also quoted USGA governance chief Thomas Pagel about protecting amateur integrity.

“We have seen too many former pros dominating events meant for lifelong amateurs,” it read. But the former Tour pro wasn’t about to let misinformation define his narrative. He responded with a two-word reply, “Not True.”

Well, the reality of this all is far less dramatic.

Knost recently heard from the USGA, and it was not a rejection. He had been waiting for this schedule update since he applied to return to amateur status in October. It takes time to switch back to being an amateur after being a professional, especially for someone like Knost, who has a ton of experience on the PGA Tour. He joined the Tour in 2009, played 199 events on the PGA Tour, and earned $4,330,438.

“I received an email last week from the USGA. It seems that we won’t see any updates until 2028 at the earliest. They still need to meet to decide on an exact date.” With his usual humor, he added, “The mid-level players don’t need to worry; I’m not coming to take over your sport.”

While some players may need to wait only six months, those with numerous Tour appearances and significant earnings, like Knost, have longer waiting periods. This rule aims to ensure fairness in amateur competitions by preventing recently retired professionals from dominating events meant for longtime amateurs.

The decision to seek amateur reinstatement hasn’t been without its critics. However, for now, Colt Knost is still a CBS analyst, and every week, he shares insights from his playing days with viewers, and he was just promoted.

Colt Knost continues to make noise while golf awaits his return

Knost is becoming one of the most interesting voices in golf television. He stands out in a crowded media field because he explains the game clearly. While he works on being reinstated, more people are noticing him on air.

Knost’s rise is not a coincidence. Fans and players praise him for his strong work ethic and deep knowledge of the sport. In a 2022 interview, CBS lead producer Sellers Shy talked about what makes Knost special. He said Knost has a unique mix of humility, humor, and golf knowledge. Shy also mentioned that Knost connects well with players, which helps him share insights that few others can.

That trust has now led to a big move forward. Knost will be joining Jim Nantz in the CBS “super tower,” where he will work with lead analyst Trevor Immelman and analyst Frank Nobilo. It’s a big promotion that shows how much CBS trusts his voice and point of view.

His ambition of returning to amateur competition is still up in the air, but there is no denying that he is gaining momentum as a broadcaster. While the USGA finishes its review, Colt Knost continues to have an impact on the sport in a different way: by showing that he is still very important in the world of golf even when he doesn’t have a club in his hands.