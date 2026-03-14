Commentators Laugh Off at Bryson DeChambeau as He Embarrasses Himself at $30M LIV Golf Event

Bryson DeChambeau and his fellow pros are battling Sentosa Golf Club this week, and it’s fighting back hard. If you take round one’s average score (71.26) into consideration, that’s the toughest Sentosa has been in a LIV event, topping last year’s Round 2 mark of 70.67. The pain’s showing, especially for tournament leader DeChambeau, who took a literal tumble after one swing.

On the par-4 5th on Saturday at the $30M-worth LIV Golf Singapore, DeChambeau’s tee shot landed in the rough, near a bunker. For his second shot, he stands on the lip of the bunker, fighting to keep the clubface square. He looked well-balanced until he hit the shot and fell mid-follow-through. His ball flew overhead, as DeChambeau watched, and landed in another bunker. He made a bogey on the hole, his first for the day.

“It’s definitely not the most elegant follow-through,” commentators stated and laughed. “Yeah, this [fall] is undignified.”

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“It’s all looking pretty good until now [the moment he hit the ball],” one stated as DeChambeau’s swing resumed in slow-mo. “Yeah, and I think he just loses his left foot,” another chimed in. “Yeah, you can easily injure your wrist with a fall like that, I think.”

The injury bit is definitely not exaggerated, if you remember Rory McIlroy’s sudden withdrawal last week or Collin Morikawa hurting himself mid-round at The Players. DeChambeau himself has suffered injuries during golf games or even practice rounds.

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On the other hand, DeChambeau’s going to remember this blunder the entire week, despite him facing a similar instance in the 2021 U.S. Open. But his performance at LIV Golf Singapore has been solid so far.

DeChambeau started Round 2 tied for the lead but rocketed to the solo top spot on Friday. After opening pars, Bryson DeChambeau birdied the 3rd, the 4th, and the 8th for a front-nine 32. The back nine was solid until the par-4 15th, where an overdrawn tee iron splashed into the harbor. He took a drop, made a bogey, but stayed atop the leaderboard. He continued to stay on top with a birdie on the 16th, closing with a 6-under 65.

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He started the third round with three back-to-back pars and he is currently two shots ahead of Lee Westwood. Meanwhile, Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, and Richard T. Lee are tied for third place. Despite the course’s difficulty, DeChambeau is undoubtedly managing well so far (in most cases, at least), leading the field in strokes gained at the halfway stage.

On the other hand, this instance is hardly the first time DeChambeau has faced such a blunder. At the 2026 LIV Golf Adelaide, on the par-5 10th, DeChambeau wound up for a monster rip, only to skull it straight into the turf inches ahead. The topped tee shot dribbled off the box, bounced over a cart path, and somehow rolled 245 yards down the fairway.

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On the positive side, it is also a sign that DeChambeau is willing to take risks when needed. Whether it’s about shooting from the lip of a bunker or issuing promises to advance golf equipment.

Bryson DeChambeau has special equipment to unveil

“I’ll forever be chasing speed. Hopefully, the technology can catch up with where our swing speeds are going because right now, any minor mis-hit can make the ball go quite a bit offline,” Bryson DeChambeau shares at LIV Golf Singapore. “I’m excited to unveil some special stuff here soon. I’ve been talking about it for a while, but we just don’t have anything as good as it needs to be yet.”

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DeChambeau’s style centers on his super-fast swing speed to hit bombs and overpower courses. That power often means errant shots and weak spin on wedges. Reportedly, he’s also testing a new golf ball, first spotted last year at Royal Portrush when he practiced with it on the range. Meanwhile, the wedge changes came ahead of this week’s event in Singapore.

To sharpen his short-game control, DeChambeau ditched his Ping S159 50° and Ping Glide 4.0 56° wedges for Bettinardi HLX 5.0 Forged models. Bettinardi’s better known for putters, but these caught his eye. LIV says the swap targets better spin, with the 50° bent to 49° and the 56° to 54°.

But all of this is hardly a surprise for the guy known as “The Scientist.”