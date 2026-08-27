“Committed to Earning Back Trust”: Good Good Abandons PGA Tour Title Sponsorship Amid Callaway Fallout

Good Good Golf’s planned title sponsorship of a new PGA Tour event in Austin has collapsed. The digital golf brand is facing intense backlash over a now-deleted Callaway driver advertisement. The ad showed Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark pushing Alexis Miestowski. Many saw it as promoting violence against women. The controversy placed the inaugural Good Good Championship under immediate scrutiny. While discussions were underway until now, the brand decided to step away from the event.

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“We recognize that we have work to do as an organization, and our focus right now is on our team, our culture and ensuring we learn from this situation. We are grateful for our relationship with the PGA Tour and appreciate their partnership over the years. We remain committed to earning back trust, and we hope to work together again in the future,” Good Good wrote in a statement, which was shared by NUCLR GOLF on X.

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The PGA Tour also released a statement backing Good Good’s decision to step away. The statement reiterated the Tour’s belief in golf’s ability to bring people together.

“The PGA TOUR believes in golf’s ability to bring people together and create a welcoming environment for all. The tournament will continue as scheduled from November 12-15, 2026, and we will provide an update on sponsorship plans at a later date,” the PGA Tour announced in an official statement.

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Good Good claims it stepped away voluntarily, but PGA Tour pressure likely forced the outcome. When asked about the situation ahead of the Tour Championship, Rolapp said it remained fluid. But before noting that, he straightaway criticized Good Good’s initial response to the backlash.

“I think what we saw was concerning and clearly not aligned with PGA TOUR values. We take it very seriously. I think their initial response was disappointing. It was a bit defensive and late,” he said.

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However, Rolapp acknowledged Good Good’s improving responses, saying the Tour would monitor further action.

Scheduled for November 12–15, 2026, the Austin PGA Tour event is a new golf tournament. Sources report that Good Good entered into a multi-year agreement, though the deal’s financial terms remain undisclosed to the public. It was a huge opportunity for the golf entertainment company to enter the professional golf circuit. PGA Tour Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis had praised Good Good and showed enthusiasm for partnering with the firm. However, one ad has now cost Good Good its flagship sponsorship and a major equipment partner.

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But that’s not all that the firm has missed because of the ad.

Earlier today, Callaway Golf released a statement saying it has ended its relationship with Good Good, effective immediately. The company also removed the driver from its website listings. The golf equipment manufacturer also committed $1 million to organizations fighting violence against women.

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Good Good must now rebuild trust across the golf industry while the PGA Tour seeks a new title sponsor.