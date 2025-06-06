Comparing Scottie Scheffler, Texas Golf Hall of Famer Takes Brutal Dig at Tiger Woods for Past ‘Crap’

After Scottie Scheffler secured his PGA Championship win this season, the PGA Tour shared a video of golfers, including Tiger Woods, praising the Texan’s skills. Woods noted their similar approach to the game. He remarked, “I think that’s the similarity in how we play.” He added, “We see shots into the greens very similarly.” The results support this. Scheffler has won 16 of his last 72 PGA Tour starts, achieving a 22.2% winning percentage compared to Woods’s career percentage of 21.7%. However, Fin Ewing points out that those stats limit their comparisons.

Tiger Woods secured his legacy. He did that by averaging 67.8 during the 2000 season. However, he faced multiple issues over the years, including the 2017 controversy. In contrast, Scottie Scheffler reached his statistical best with an average of 68.6 during his peak years in 2022-2023. He did that while managing to stay out of trouble—unless we consider the 2024 PGA Championship arrest. However, the Texas Golf Hall of Famer believes it is very unlikely for Scheffler to get into trouble in the coming years.

On the latest episode of Golf’s Subpar, Fin Ewing took a light-hearted take on all the Tiger Woods’s “crap.” First, he compared Scheffler with the greatness of Tiger Woods. Ewing said, “Scottie Scheffler is not going to get into some of the crap Tiger did. He might, you know, break a leg or something. But he’s not going to be, he ain’t getting into all that other stuff.” The hosts suggested, ‘what if Scottie Scheffler goes ahead and breaks car windows?’ Ewing replied, “You know what? If you’re that good, you know, the stupid car dealer just fix it for him.” At this, the two hosts laugh a little.

Tiger Woods has faced several issues over the years. That included the 2009 scandal, the 2017 DUI arrest, and a severe car accident in 2021, among others. Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, faced arrest by the Louisville Metro Police. That was after attempting to drive into the entrance of Valhalla Golf Club, the venue for the 2024 PGA Championship.

However, both golfers have overcome their challenges and solidified their legacies in the sport. Given Scheffler’s current performance, comparisons will continue. For instance, after winning the Memorial Tournament, Scheffler became one of only two players, alongside Woods, to achieve three or more wins by four or more shots in the same PGA Tour season twice in the last 30 years. And that’s according to golf stats expert Justin Ray. But, hey, there’s another common thing between them.

The one thing about Scottie Scheffler that reminds us of Tiger Woods

Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods share a remarkable completeness in their golf games. They excel in various aspects such as driving, approach shots, and putting. In 2024, Scheffler led the PGA Tour in key statistical categories. That included Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (+2.401), Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (1.277), and Scoring Average (68.645). After his six-shot victory at the Hero World Challenge, Scheffler said, “I’m very thankful to be sitting here with the trophy.” He emphasized his ability to win even when not at his sharpest.

via Imago Image Credit: Scottie Scheffler Instagram

Both golfers possess strong mental resilience that allows them to thrive under pressure. Justin Thomas remarked on Scheffler’s ability to handle expectations. He noted, “I don’t think people understand how difficult it is to win when you’re expected to win.” In 2024, Scheffler won nine times. That included significant events like the Tour Championship and a gold medal in Paris. He also defended his title at The Players Championship. This impressive record reflects a winning mentality similar to Woods. He famously once said, “Every shot’s the most important shot you’ve ever hit in your life,” underscoring both players’ focus and determination in the game.

In 2016, Jason Day highlighted Woods’ mental capabilities, stating, “Every time that I talk to him, it’s mindset, mental toughness, effort.” He admired Woods’ relentless execution, noting, “It didn’t matter how bad it was; he was just going to flat out-execute you.” Day expressed his desire to regain that competitive edge. He said, “I have the killer instinct. I do, it’s down there, but it just hasn’t come out yet.” He recognized Woods’ dominance, remarking, “If there’s a better person to talk to about it, that was him.” Moreover, he emphasized that the drive to succeed must come from within: “The biggest key was want.”

