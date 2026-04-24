Complaints Flood In After Tiger Woods Joins Forces With MLB Star in Latest Golf Venture

When Mike Trout said he was going to build a Tiger Woods-designed course in his hometown of New Jersey, fans all over South Jersey took it personally and positively. That changed the moment the membership structure became clear. Now the course is done, the video is out, and the goodwill has largely evaporated

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When Mike Trout posted a video saying that Trout National—The Reserve in Vineland, New Jersey, is now open, people online quickly and clearly responded. Fans did not have a party. They pushed back hard, and the word “exclusivity” came up in almost every comment.

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The course details explain why. Tiger Woods and TGR Design made the 18-hole, par-72 course, which runs 7,500 yards across a former sand mine. It has sandy waste areas, complicated green complexes, a six-hole lit short course called “The Bullpen,” and a five-star clubhouse. The maximum number of members is 227, which is the same as Trout’s jersey number. Every design choice points in the same direction: this was made to be exclusive, not open to everyone.

That is very different from how Trout first sold the idea. He announced the project in 2023 with clear excitement, calling it a dream come true for his hometown. He said he would reach out to Tiger Woods personally and that working together felt like a dream. He said, “It’s friggin’ Tiger.”

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Woods said that as soon as he saw the land, he agreed to the project right away. The energy around the announcement was real and personal. For a lot of fans, the final product doesn’t feel like either.

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Golf and baseball have been part of the same culture for a long time. John Smoltz and Ken Griffey Jr. are two well-known players who are serious about golf. More and more MLB players are taking up golf during long off-seasons. But Trout goes further than most by not only playing the game but also building infrastructure around it. He does this at a level that keeps most people out.

That’s where the backlash began. Mike Trout is not the first athlete to invest in golf development, but his working-class background, the involvement of the world’s most famous golfer, and the game’s exclusivity made many fans think the outcome would be better than it was.

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South Jersey fans were watching closely, and what they saw did not sit well

The video Trout posted was meant to show off a finished dream. Instead, it reopened a conversation that had been brewing since the private membership structure first became public. Fans were not subtle about where they stood.

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“F you, Mike. You should have built a great public course,” one fan wrote directly.

South Jersey has limited public golf options, and with Vineland sitting in a region where median household incomes run well below national averages, a publicly accessible course designed by Tiger Woods would have carried real weight for the community.

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“What’s the point of building a golf course that no one can play? Only your friends can play is a joke, and I hope it fails.”

“You were always a hometown, down-to-earth, blue-collar guy. Everyone in SJ was excited about the course until they found out it’s private and invitation-only. Talk about forgetting your roots,” read another reaction.

Mike Trout has spent his entire career cultivating an image that feels different from most superstars’, understated, community-connected, and unglamorous in the best way. A private club modeled around invitation-only access cuts directly against that perception, and fans who bought into the image felt the gap keenly.

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“A wealthy person created an exclusive golf club for other wealthy people, and I’m supposed to be impressed,” a user commented. The pairing of Trout, one of the highest-paid players in Angels history, with TGR Design, which operates exclusively in the luxury tier, was never going to produce a public-access facility. That reality, now confirmed, gave this comment its edge.

“Having more golf courses than playoff game wins is wild,” was another reaction. Trout has appeared in just three playoff series across his entire MLB career with the Angels. For a player whose individual numbers rank among the best the sport has ever seen, the postseason absence has always been a sore spot.

The course is everything Mike Trout said it would be. That, for many fans, is precisely the problem.