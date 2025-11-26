Complaints Pour In After Potential PGA Tour Changes Surface Weeks Before 2026 Season

The golf world just cannot catch a break from constant upheaval. Since the former NFL exec Brian Rolapp arrived, the rumors of a radical new schedule have circulated. But the whispers never turned to a shout before veteran Harris English hinted at a complete overhaul that strips the calendar down to its bones. And now, inside sources have also confirmed that the tour is mulling over a radical change that might result in the elimination of some popular tournaments.

NUCLR GOLF shared details from Golf Digest about a potential 20-22 event schedule. The proposed timeline suggests a late February start to avoid the clash with the NFL entirely. Golf Digest also cited inside sources to report that this shift likely eliminates beloved Hawaii events (The Sentry and the Sony Open) and deeply impacts the West Coast swing.

Historic venues like Torrey Pines could vanish from the rotation under this new plan. The report also indicates we could see the elimination of one or two longtime Florida tournaments at the PGA National Resort (Cognizant Classic) and Innisbrook (Valspar Championship) soon. Texas might also lose an event to fit this streamlined twenty-event structure. Alternate-field events could cease to exist as well. And the proposal also suggests mandatory “bye” weeks immediately following the four major championships.

Harris English was the herald of this change with candid comments at Sea Island.