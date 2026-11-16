‘Completely Make This Up’: Rory McIlroy Faces Scrutiny After Analyst Questions DPWT’s Race to Dubai Math

Rory McIlroy sealed a record-tying eighth Race to Dubai title at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Nov. 15, but the finish confused even the people watching it. He and Eugenio Chacarra traded the top spot on the live standings through the back nine, with projected points shifting after every birdie and bogey. At one stage, a fraction of a point separated them on screen. Analyst Brendan Porath had no idea what those numbers meant, and he joked that nobody could check them.

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Speaking on the Fried Egg Golf Podcast, Porath added, “I have no idea what’s happening. I don’t think either of the players did, either.”



He then took aim at how difficult the calculations were to follow, joking, “You could completely make this up on the fly. If your guy Kinnings is behind the curtain, you could just change the numbers all of a sudden, and no one would be able to check.” Moments later, he clarified, “I think it’s on the up and up, to be clear, but who knows?”

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The comments were made in jest, but they also highlighted a question about the transparency of the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai calculations. Notably, the discussion was a lighter one than a sharp accusation of manipulation.

Notably, the figures in discussion come from the Tour’s established points system, with live projected standings available throughout the round. And confusion around the gap is certainly real.

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For context, after Chacarra birdied the 13th and 14th, the live standings showed him on 4,753.46 points to McIlroy’s 4,753.36. The Tour also posted the 0.10-point difference on social media as it happened. But that was only a snapshot of the race on the back nine, when Chacarra briefly held the advantage.

The final standings revealed a different outcome, as McIlroy ultimately finished approximately 125 points ahead with a score of 5,044.86, despite starting the week 533.93 points behind.

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The reason those figures can get so complicated lies in how the points are distributed. The DP World Tour Championship carries a 12,000-point pool, with 2,000 awarded to the winner, 1,335 for second, 752 for third, 600 for fourth, and 509 for fifth. When players tie, the points allocated to those positions are pooled and shared. That is what produces the decimal figures that confused Porath and his co-host Andy.

It also explains why the projected standings can change even when McIlroy or Chacarra is not hitting a shot. A birdie elsewhere on the course can break a tie, change the points awarded for each position, and shift the overall standings. While the calculations may be difficult to follow in real time, they are based on a fixed points structure.

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Andy offered his reading of just how narrow the margin was: “I suppose I imagine a tenth of a point has to just come down to one shot, one place, basically anywhere.”

The closing holes showed how much those small moments mattered. McIlroy failed to birdie the par-5 14th before hitting his second shot at the 16th to roughly a foot for his only birdie on the back nine. Chacarra, meanwhile, needed an eagle at the 18th to change the race. His approach found a greenside bunker, and he made par, while McIlroy drove into a tree on the same hole but also managed to save par.

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Regardless of how complicated the points calculations became, the contest itself was a tough fight. Chacarra pushed McIlroy all the way and made him work for the title, something the Northern Irishman clearly appreciated.



“He’s a gritty competitor. I think you can see that with how he plays and how he goes about it and his—it’s cliché to say, ‘Oh, he’s a ‘fiery Spaniard,’ but he is. That’s sort of who he is, and he plays with his heart on his sleeve, and you can see the emotions that he feels out there,” he said, speaking to the press.

For now, the 2027 DP World Tour season opens in two weeks at the BMW Australian PGA Championship. A ninth Race to Dubai title would give McIlroy sole ownership of the record.