‘Completely Outmaneuvered’: International Team Pulled Off One Masterstroke Team USA Missed at Medinah

Team USA walked out of Medinah with the trophy after erasing a three-point deficit on Sunday and winning by four. The scoreboard reads like a story about star power taking over once the format turned to singles.

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The lineup sheets tell a different story. Before the first singles tee shot, one captain had already positioned his strongest players where they could do the most damage, while the other had handed his opponent the choice of who to face. That imbalance in planning explains how close the week came to a very different ending.

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“I think they strategically completely outmaneuvered the US team at Medinah,” Andy Johnson, founder of Fried Egg Golf, said on Golf Channel’s Five Clubs.

The masterstroke belonged to International captain Geoff Ogilvy, who saved his best players and veterans for the back half of the Sunday singles order.

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U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker had the same tools available and never used them the same way.

The early results showed the plan working. Team USA started Sunday trailing by three points, yet the Internationals won two of the first five matches when Tom Kim beat Wyndham Clark and Sungjae Im beat Sam Burns. The plan needed its back half to finish the job. Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim and Min Woo Lee held matches seven through ten, and all four lost.

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Why Ogilvy’s Lineup Out-Planned Snedeker’s

Captaincy in this event works like a black box. Fans never hear the conversations or see the data behind each decision, so the only fair way to judge it is to compare inputs with outputs. The inputs are who plays, who sits and where each name lands on the card. The outputs are the matchups those choices produce. Read that way, Ogilvy’s design is easy to explain: his top names landed in what Johnson described as the most advantageous matchups available.

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The American side shows the same process running in reverse. Johnson explained that Presidents Cup matchups are set differently from the Ryder Cup, because the captain who picks second in a matchup can use his best players to force the pairings he wants. One option he described was aiming a formidable American team at the Kims, who were sensational for the Internationals. That kind of targeting only works if a captain treats the card as a puzzle to be solved rather than a list to be filled.

The clearest example was Scottie Scheffler, whom Johnson said no International player wants to face in singles. Snedeker front-loaded his order and slotted Scheffler fourth, and the spot, Johnson argued, let Ogilvy choose the opponent. He chose Nico Echavarria, who had played just one session before Sunday and is ranked 61st in the world. Johnson said the Internationals probably did not feel good about Echavarria’s chances against any American, so in his view they put one of their weakest players against the strongest one. He called the U.S. approach to making picks “rudimentary” and said captains are paid well and expected to invest serious time.

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Brendan Porath, also of Fried Egg Golf, reached the same verdict from another angle. He said Ogilvy had his team prepared and got the better of the Americans when setting the lineup.

“I think sitting Scottie Scheffler was a pretty critical mistake,” Porath said, criticizing Snedeker’s decision to sit Scheffler in foursomes, given Scheffler’s standing in the game. In his view, the historic Sunday comeback covered up much of the mismanagement Snedeker acknowledged.

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Strategy still needs execution to pay off. Johnson said the Internationals finished a couple of horses short and that sometimes the putts simply do not drop. Porath argued the gap runs deeper, saying the Internationals lack the top-end talent and depth the Americans have.

Selections, pairings and singles order are the levers a captain controls, and Ogilvy’s planning put a team that arrived as a heavy underdog three points ahead going into Sunday. Treating each lineup decision as a matchup to be won before it is played will matter more to Team USA than another Sunday rally. At the 2028 Presidents Cup at Kingston Heath, the captain who manages the lineup best, not simply the one with the deeper roster, should give Team USA or the International Team the clearest edge, the same one Ogilvy created at Medinah.