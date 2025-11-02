Compliments Pour In for Lexi Thompson and Fiancé Max Provost as Fans Gush Over the Couple

The romantic life of Lexi Thompson has mostly remained under wraps, but only until this year. The 11-time LPGA Champion seems to have found the love of her life. Stunning together in another picture, Thompson and her fiancé, Max Provost, posed for a gala snap. The LPGA star posted it on her story.

Over the sunny coastal backdrop, Thompson flaunted a navy blue bodycon dress. Her fiancé, on the other hand, matched her with a sophisticated black tuxedo. The story was captioned: “We clean up alright I guess.” She also posted a snap of herself on Instagram: “It’s gala time ☺️“. Oozing with confidence and a quiet sense of self, the couple looked straight out of a romcom. However, this is not the first time the couple has stunned at a gala.

Although there is not much information about their relationship timeline, many fans speculate that the couple got together around early to mid-2024. Speculations and dating rumors began circling the internet when the LPGA star was first spotted with a mystery man, Provost, unironically, at the Solheim Cup gala. Apparently, the couple never fails to steal the show when they dress up.

In May 2024, Thompson put an official end to her full-time LPGA career. As it seems, the star golfer wants to settle down and have a family of her own after her impressive professional golf run. At a press conference in the AIG Women’s Open, she first announced this:

“I’ll be 30 next year, so settle down, get married, have a family. That’s my No. 1 priority… Next year I want to travel. I want to be able to travel and not play golf, so to be able to sightsee and do all the touristy things. Definitely looking forward to that.”

Fast forward to December, and the LPGA icon was spotted alongside her ‘mystery’ boyfriend again. Max Provost caddied for Thompson for the Hero World Challenge pro-am, where fans got another peek into her love life. As speculations peaked among her fans, not much later, the couple got engaged.

The snow-clad proposal on New Year’s Day was a truly heart-melting sight. With the mountains in the background setting the scene, Thompson also shared a picture of the large white diamond ring Provost proposed to her. Months later, their relationship is stronger than ever.

In fact, Thompson’s story reflects the deep respect and admiration the partners have for each other. Not only is she more comfortable sharing her romantic journey with her fans now, but it also appears that the golfer has found the stability she proposed last year. And fans are enjoying every step of the way.

Fans swoon over Lexi Thompson’s new look

Lexi Thompson never fails to amaze her fans, whether that’s with her course caliber or her gala looks. And this time, with the beautifully contrasting bodycon dress, fans cannot help but swoon over the LPGA star. Appreciating her timeless beauty and elegance, one fan commented: “Always beautiful, Lexi…!!!👏👏”. Yet another user kept it simple but heartfelt, writing, “Beautiful woman!😍😍😍”.

However, Thompson’s stinging absence on the LPGA Tour every day, and one fan captured that exact essence of nostalgia. While complimenting the effortless look she always manages, the fan grieved her absence, commenting, “❤️❤️ Stunning as always. Sure do miss you on tour.”

Another fan was more direct, as they wrote: “Please don’t retire! 🔥❤️🌹🙏“. Commenting with golf emojis, one user reflected their love for Thompson on the course in a subtle, heart-touching manner: “🏑⛳⛳♥️”

This brings forward the fans’ appreciation for not just her beauty but also her brawn. “Brains and beauty …Lexi u never disappoint👏” another user wrote.

In a clever wordplay, one fan posed her as the star of the show, and rightfully so! With her quiet confidence and poise, Thompson commands attention wherever she goes. Reflecting on that, they commented: “Looks like it’s Lexi time!!! The Gal of the Gala!!” One fan kept it simple with a warm, supportive message: “Have fun, gorgeous! 💙“.

These comments not only reflect the support Lexi Thompson gets from her fans but also the elegance and beauty she carries, making her a favorite on the course.