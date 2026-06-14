Concern Erupts for Brooks Koepka’s U.S. Open Future as He’s Forced to Quit $9.8M PGA Tour Event

Brooks Koepka was finally finding his footing again. Three weeks ago at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, he burst with an 8-under 63, his lowest score of 2026 and best opening round since returning to the PGA Tour. He carried that momentum into the $9.8 million RBC Canadian Open, firing another 64 to join a six-way tie for the lead. Round two brought a solid 2-under 68, but the streak ended abruptly when fierce wrist pain seized him mid-round, forcing immediate treatment. By yesterday, what looked minor exploded into something serious, and the timing struck brutally for Koepka.

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The PGA Tour’s official communication account confirmed the dreadful news on June 14th. They wrote, “Brooks Koepka WD (hand injury) prior to the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.” Koepka had been scheduled to tee off at 10:30 a.m. local time from the 10th tee.

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The overnight treatment does not seem to give him enough relief. He seems to have decided to protect his hand instead of risking further injury that could jeopardize his performance in the U.S. Open next week.

Given what’s at stake with the U.S. Open just right around the corner, the move appears to be well justified, but it comes at a critical moment. Since accepting the terms of the returning member program, this was his 12th event back on the PGA Tour. Three of his last four finishes have been solid. It included a 12th-place tie at the Masters and a 14th-place tie at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Throughout the season, Brooks has not been taking any breaks and has been working on the ground week after week. So this Open came with high expectations.

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His injuries first started developing in round three, as reported by Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel. He was seen receiving treatment on his left arm and elbow from his trainer on the practice range before teeing up. What made it even more puzzling was that nothing felt wrong during the warm-ups.

“The whole warm-up, I felt fine. I was absolutely good. Then I got to the range and went to grip the club, and I just couldn’t even grip it. So it lasted all day. Felt better the last few holes. I don’t know if that’s just the meds kicking in or what it is.”

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Despite that, the injury has confused even Koepka. The severity was so much so that he was seen taking help from his trainer on the 11th tee.

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Koepka was just two shots back of the leader heading into Saturday, but moving in the day, he could not even pick up a birdie until very late in the round. He made two birdies on the 13th and the 14th holes to offset the damage but finished two over 72. And the loss has made it very brutal for him.

“Yeah, I don’t know what it is. I’m struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinky finger, so I can’t grip it. The club is kind of just so that my fingers would come loose from it. It was kind of numb. I don’t know what the deal was, but hopefully we’ll figure it out.”

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The news has hit hard, and for good reason. Shinnecock Hills is not just another U.S. Open for Koepka, and fans are now questioning what will happen.

Fans fear for Koepka’s Shinnecock chances

One fan commented, “Not great for Brooks Koepka ahead of returning to Shinnecock next week.”

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The last time the U.S. Open was held in Shinnecock Hills in 2018, Koepka posted 1-over 281 to beat Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke. He became the first player in 29 years to win consecutive U.S. Open titles. That win came in a year when he was already sidelined for four months due to ligament damage on his left wrist. That injury had also forced him to miss the Masters.

Another fan is dejected with the news, “A Shinnecock repeat isn’t looking great. 😭😭😭”

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And the expectations are rightfully understandable. The win in 2018 was not a straightforward defense, as he displayed a splendid performance. He opened with a 75, which recorded the highest first-round score by a US Open champion since Raymond Floyd at Shinnecock Hills in 1986. He was also seven over through seven holes of the second round before running six birdies in a row to get back in the game.

Well, another fan matches the same sentiment: “Not good heading into the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, where he won in 2018. Status TBD for next week. @BKoepka”

One fan said, “This is unfortunate. Brooks Koepka was 2 shots off the lead heading into the weekend at @RBCCanadianOpen, and then this hand injury had him shoot +2 on Saturday. Said he was having trouble gripping the club.”

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The expectations are understandable. His 2018 victory was far from a routine title defense, as he produced a remarkable performance throughout the week. He opened with a 75, the highest first-round score by a U.S. Open champion since Raymond Floyd at Shinnecock Hills in 1986. In the second round, he slipped to seven over through seven holes, but responded brilliantly with six consecutive birdies to surge back into contention.

Another one remains hopeful: “Hopefully, an extra day of treatment can have him ready for @usopengolf.”

With that, fans are filled with hope as they wait for this contention next week.