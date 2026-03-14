Concerning Scottie Scheffler Visuals Alarm Golf Fans as TPC Sawgrass Shows It’s Teeth Like Never Before

For two days at TPC Sawgrass, Scottie Scheffler’s game has looked nothing like the player who dominated 2025 without missing a single cut. At +1 through 36 holes, the world No. 1 is now staring at an abysmal finish at a course he has won twice on. And the visuals coming out of his rounds have got fans genuinely concerned.

A clip shared by NUCLR Golf, which drew 20,000 views, showed Scheffler dropping his club out of sheer irritation or frustration after a poor drive on the 16th hole in Round 2. He then went ahead to pick the club himself.

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There was also a moment at the green where his par putt lipped out, leaving him 2-over at that point. He ultimately shot a 1-over 73 in Round 2, finishing 37 on the back nine with bogeys accumulating on holes 14, 15, and 16.

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On Thursday, he scored an even par, hit just seven fairways, and missed the fairway right seven times off the tee. These stats hit differently when you know what Scheffler has done previously at this course.

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TPC Sawgrass has never bitten Scheffler this hard. The man who swept through 2025 without missing a single cut; won six times, including the PGA Championship and The Open, and lifted the Players trophy in both 2023 and 2024 was now grinding just to make the weekend at the same course.

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The explanation starts with the driver, who has been the central issue. Scheffler switched back to the TaylorMade Qi10 after his Qi4D kept pulling left at Bay Hill last week. “I don’t think I had enough trust in what the driver was doing,” he admitted after round one.

But Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee went further, saying plainly, “I don’t even recognize this golf swing from Scottie Scheffler; it’s a foot-and-a-half shorter than it was last year, and the face is wide open.”

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His broadcast partner, Paul McGinley, added that a shortened swing often signals anxiety rather than a mechanical flaw. And this is not the first time in 2026 that Scheffler’s frustration has surfaced in public.

For the world’s No. 1, this isn’t an isolated week. At Bay Hill, Scheffler famously threw his ball into the lake and shouted, ‘This sucks’ after missing a putt on 18. At the Genesis Invitational, he slammed a porta-potty door after going 5-over through 10 holes.

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Across five tournaments this season, he ranks 88th on tour in strokes gained, a number that is worrying, given he won the American Express to open 2023 and followed with a T3 and T4, but also one that reflects a real dip in the last month. His first event without a round in the 60s came at Bay Hill, and TPC Sawgrass has continued that trend.

Scheffler has won 20 PGA Tour events, held the world No. 1 ranking for 142 consecutive weeks, and earned over $102 million in official prize money. None of that changes what Friday looked like at TPC Sawgrass. And fans aren’t holding back.

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Fans couldn’t look away from Scottie Scheffler’s struggle

Scottie Scheffler’s visible frustration through two rounds at TPC Sawgrass drew immediate reactions online. Between the club drop at 16 and the lipped-out par putt, fans watching had plenty to respond to.

One fan wrote, “The struggle is real.”

Scheffler missed seven fairways in Round 1, all to the right, then followed it with a 73 in Round 2 that included three consecutive bogeys late on the back nine. For a player ranked No. 1 for 142 straight weeks, the numbers were difficult to ignore.

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“He is in a funk!” said another.

That assessment lines up with a broader pattern this season. Scheffler’s recent performance, which has included finishes like T24 at Bay Hill and inconsistent starts early in tournaments this season, is the opposite of what he has been doing in the past couple of years.

“Scottie aboard the struggle bus,” read another reaction.

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For people who are used to Scheffler’s dominance, even a round of 72 feels like a slump. This shows how the expectations around the golfer have changed after years of hitting the ball almost perfectly.

Another fan wrote with clear sarcasm, “I’m sure he will finish 14 under tomorrow to make up for this like he usually does.”

Scottie Scheffler has made a habit of bouncing back. For instance, at the 2024 Masters, he got back in charge of the tournament with a 31-foot eagle and two late birdies after making a double bogey. It will be an interesting watch if he can do that again.

“I knew this guy was bad from the start. He is so bored,” one commenter claimed.

Scheffler spent two hours on a rain-soaked range after Round 1, hitting ball after ball, which was the opposite of being disengaged. But it reflected how jarring his current form looks against a resume that includes four majors and 20 tour wins.

Now, heading into the weekend, the question is whether the player who has dominated world golf for nearly three years can do it again. Or will this struggle continue?