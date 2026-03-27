Concerns Mount as PGA Tour Pro’s Masters’ Chance Is Threatened After $9.9M Exit

For a golfer balancing on the bubble, there’s no worse time for an injury. With the Masters closing in, one injury withdrawal can snowball into a missed major. And unfortunately, PGA Tour pro Pierceson Coody finds himself facing that exact situation right now.

Coody had a respectable start to the Houston Open, making it to the turn two under, but finished with a level-par round of 70 after making two bogeys on the way home. Now, though, he no longer has the opportunity to strengthen his position.

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The PGA Tour Communications shared an X post revealing that the American professional has withdrawn from the $9.9 million event, the Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026, because of a back injury, which has become a recurring theme in the golf world.

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“Pierceson Coody WD with a back injury prior to the second round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open,” the PGA Tour Communications handle wrote, sharing the update.

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If it were just the winner’s paycheck or a payout of the $9.9 million prize pool, it wouldn’t be so concerning. However, there’s much more on the line. Pierceson Coody is currently ranked 51 on the OWGR rankings. To become eligible to play at the Masters 2026, he needs to be in the top 50 next week, which did seem likely until now.

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Thus, when the news broke out, fans were concerned.

Fans fear the worst as Masters hopes hang in the balance

The update from PGA Tour Communications didn’t take long to trigger concern among fans. “Coody is 51st in OWGR. Top 50 make it into Augusta. Must have been pretty bad,” one fan wrote. Echoing similar sentiments, another said, “Feel bad for Coody, as his Masters chances crumble with this news…”

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Yet, winning the Valero Texas Open the following week would be his final chance to earn a spot in the Masters, given that there is no unusual movement inside the OGWR ranking. However, with No. 50 Sam Stevens and No. 52 Adam Scott both opening with strong rounds of 3-under 67 in Houston, the possibility is quickly diminishing.

“Not great timing for Coody as will likely put paid to his chances of getting into the Masters. Also…another back injury to add to the list,” another fan said.

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Well, for instance, Brian Campbell recently withdrew from last week’s Valspar Championship 2026, citing neck injuries. Earlier, Rory McIlroy and Austin Smotherman withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational because they could not stand the pain in their backs. The same goes for Collin Morikawa, who withdrew from the Players Championship 2026.

Yet, highlighting the stakes for Coody, one user wrote, “Wow. Masters on the line.” However, Coody has another worry in addition to the Masters.

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Given that his grandfather, Charles Coody, won the 1971 Masters, a strong showing in Houston would have made Coody the first grandson of a Green Jacket winner to tee it up at Augusta National. He frequently participated in The Masters’ Par-3 competition, where he and his twin brother Parker would putt for their grandfather.

Others leaned into the numbers behind the situation. “Brutal for a guy just outside the Top 50 OWGR with the cutoff for Masters qualification coming Monday,” a fan noted.

The comment underlines how close Coody was to securing his place before the withdrawal. There was only a marginal gap to close. At World No. 50, Samuel Stevens has a 2.0033 average points while Coody has 1.9978. Now, he has merely six days to work on his back if he wants to have a shot at the Masters and make history.