Wyndham Clark has another major milestone to celebrate away from the golf course. The PGA Tour star is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Emily Tanner, and the announcement has drawn warm wishes from several familiar faces in the golf community, including Taylor Moore, Amanda Balionis, Jena Sims, and others.

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Clark and Tanner shared the happy news through a joint Instagram Reel. The reel featured a romantic proposal in Scottsdale, Arizona. Tanner accompanied the video with the caption, “My forever 🥹💍,” while Clark responded with a simple but heartfelt, “Forever ❤️.”

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You can check out the proposal here.

The proposal video captured a beautiful moment on what looked like a scenic desert trail. Tanner was initially standing with her back to Wyndham Clark before turning around to find him down on one knee. After accepting his proposal, the two embraced and shared a kiss, marking the beginning of their next chapter together.

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Although the announcement was exciting, Clark’s engagement plans were hardly a complete surprise to those who had followed his recent comments.

The 32-year-old golfer had already hinted at his intentions during the offseason. After his victory at the BMW Championship in late August 2026, the American professional spoke about his upcoming plans, including a trip to Japan, a tournament in South Africa, and hopefully getting engaged.

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He even added, “Hopefully, she says yes,” while discussing the possibility of proposing to Tanner.

Wyndham Clark later acknowledged that he had not intended to reveal his plans so openly. However, he also explained that Tanner already knew an engagement was on the horizon because the two had gone ring shopping together.

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“I’ve really got to try to disguise when I’m gonna do it,” Clark said, suggesting that the timing would be the biggest surprise.

That made the eventual proposal on the Scottsdale trail especially sweet. While Tanner knew they were moving toward marriage, Clark kept the actual occasion under wraps.

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Following the proposal, Tanner also shared an Instagram Story showing the couple off-roading. She displayed her engagement ring and announced the news with the caption, “We’re getting married!!!! @Wyndhamclark 🥹.”

Wyndham Clark and Tanner’s relationship has moved quickly since they first met through mutual friends in late January 2026. The two reportedly went on their first date in San Diego, and their connection developed rapidly.

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Tanner offered the first subtle glimpse of their relationship in March 2026. She shared a photograph of Clark around the time of The Players Championship.

Their relationship became public during Masters week in April. Tanner joined the major champion at Augusta National and caddied for him during the traditional Par 3 Contest. The appearance gave golf fans their first proper look at the couple together.

Clark later referred to Tanner as his “good-luck charm,” and she responded to his affectionate post with “My love.”

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A few months later, Tanner offered more insight into their relationship during an Instagram Q&A in July, saying that they had “fell pretty fast.”

With the engagement now official, Clark and Tanner have plenty to celebrate. There are many others who have joined the couple in this happy moment. The announcement has prompted an enthusiastic response from the golf community, with friends and personalities taking to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

The golf community congratulates Wyndham Clark and Emily Tanner

The engagement announcement quickly turned into a celebration across the golf community. Several familiar faces shared their excitement in the comments.

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Fellow PGA Tour player Taylor Moore led with an enthusiastic message, writing, “Let’s gooooo!!! Congrats fam 💙.”

Moore’s use of “fam” added a personal touch to his congratulations. Wyndham Clark and Moore were officially paired for the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, giving them a competitive connection beyond their regular interactions on Tour. Moore also has a history at the team event, finishing tied fourth in both 2022 and 2023 alongside Matthew NeSmith.

Golf broadcaster Amanda Balionis also joined the celebrations. “Congratulations!! 🎉🍾,” she wrote. Balionis has interviewed Wyndham Clark several times during his 2025-26 resurgence, including after his BMW Championship triumph and CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory. She has also publicly praised his willingness to discuss difficult moments in his career. This makes her celebratory message another warm gesture from someone who has followed his professional journey.

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Jena Sims, wife of five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, wrote, “Congrats you two!” Sims had previously reacted to Clark and Tanner’s relationship reveal at the 2026 Masters, commenting “Hard launch!!” when Clark shared pictures of Tanner as his “good-luck charm.”

Meanwhile, Nick Stubbe, popularly known as The Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, commented, “Congrats big dog 🥂.” Presleigh Bhatia, wife of Akshay Bhatia, also shared her excitement, writing, “Aweee congratulations!!😍”

The reactions brought together Tour players, golf media personalities, and content creators, reflecting the support Wyndham Clark and Tanner received from across the golf community.