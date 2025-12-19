Congratulation Pour in for LPGA Star’s Personal Announcement With DP World Tour Winner

Georgia Hall shared an update that stopped golf fans mid-scroll. The 2018 AIG Women’s Open champion recently announced her pregnancy with her first child. She revealed that the baby is due early in 2026. The announcement came through an Instagram post shared by the AIG Women’s Open’s official Instagram handle.

“This year has been a different year for me. I’ve played a normal schedule, up until just after the AIG Women’s Open at Porthcawl, and then I haven’t been playing much the rest of this year, due to being pregnant,” Georgia Hall can be heard saying in the video post.

Georgia Hall got engaged in July 2025 to Paul Dunne, her caddie. Dunne is also a 2017 DP World Tour winner. He won the British Masters by defeating Rory McIlroy by 3 strokes with a final-round 61. The Irishman is also famed for leading the 2015 Open as an amateur.

The English golfer had 12 starts on the LPGA Tour, made the cut in six of them, and made it to the top-10 once. However, she paused her schedule after the AIG Women’s Open. She finished her last event at T19 after carding rounds of 71-73-68-75. This helped her reach a T19 finish. She kept the fans guessing about her golf hiatus until now.

Although she is taking a pause, she intends to be back on the golf course soon. Staying back at home “feels like having a normal life,” which she feels is a bit strange. In fact, she is not clear if she even likes it or not, which encourages her to be back on the course quickly.

“If it all goes ok, I’m looking to come back around June [2026]. Maybe late June, and obviously for me to come back and play here where I won in 2018, at Royal Lytham & St Annes, is very special and I didn’t want to miss it, for numerous amounts of reasons. That’s been my main focus of why I’m coming back so soon,” said Georgia Hall.

Georgia Hall, 29, won her sole major at Royal Lytham in 2018 and entered 2025 as AIG Global Ambassador. Therefore, both the event and the location hold a significant importance in the golfer’s life.

As the news came out, the golf world reacted to the AIG Women’s Open’s Instagram post, showing support for Hall and her journey to motherhood.

The golf world reacts to Georgia Hall’s pregnancy news

Pro golfers and media figures flooded the AIG post with support. The incoming likes and comments highlight Hall’s popularity across tours.

The post drew likes from fellow golfers Mel Reid and Alison Lee. Both of them understand motherhood very well. Mel Reid and her wife, Carly Reid, welcomed their first child, son Kai William Reid, in late 2023. They announced their pregnancy in May 2023 after marrying in April 2022. Alison Lee, on the other hand, became a mother recently. She welcomed her child with boyfriend Trey Kidd on April 25, 2025. The couple named their son Levi Todd Kidd.

Besides Mel Reid and Alison Lee, Tiger Woods’ niece, Cheyenne Woods, also liked the post. Some LPGA pros and media people commented, too.

Scottish LPGA pro Gemma Dryburgh wrote, “Congrats Georgia! We’ll both have a little one running around together 👏.” The 2022 TOTO Japan Classic winner is also pregnant. However, she decided to play the full schedule until The ANNIKA 2025. Since she was 70th on the CME race, she was not part of the CME Group Tour Championship. Dryburgh is expecting her baby in December 2025. Thus, the gap between her and Georgia Hall’s child will only be a few months.

Besides Dryburgh, LPGA pro Louise Ridderström also echoed similar warmth in her comment. It was a simple congratulatory message, saying, “Congratulations!! ♥️.” This underscores the camaraderie that exists among players who regularly compete against one another.

The reaction extended beyond the fairways as well. SNY TV Jets reporter Jeané Coakley offered an enthusiastic message that reflected on the friendship she shares with Georgia Hall. “Oh my goodness! Congrats my friend!!! So happy for you ❤️,” she wrote.

Together, the responses painted a picture of a golfer whose influence stretches across tours, media, and fan bases. This has turned Georgia Hall’s personal announcement into a moment of collective celebration.