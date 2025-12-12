Congratulations Flood in from Lydia Ko & More as LPGA Star Makes Personal Announcement

The LPGA community had reason to celebrate this week as LPGA star So Yeon Ryu surprised everyone with the sweetest personal announcement. Ryu, who retired in 2024, is officially a married woman after getting engaged in April this year. She shared dreamy photos from her wedding, captioned in simple yet beautiful words.

“Forever to be with this amazing man 🩷,” she wrote.

So Yeon Ryu didn’t share her husband’s name; she recently opened up about their story. Speaking to Golfweek at the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown, she explained that they first met on a blind date and it “kind of clicked.” She added with a smile that he’s Korean-American, having grown up in the U.S. until 25 before moving to Korea in 2012.

“So he’s sort of like, when I went to the U.S., he was in Korea. And now he has been living in Korea for, like, 10 years,” she said.

After retiring last year with six LPGA titles, including two majors at the 2011 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2017 ANA Inspiration (now The Chevron Championship), she has been exploring avenues beyond playing. She recently worked as a consultant during the 2025 International Crown, an event she helped South Korea win on home soil in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 유소연,골퍼 /Soyeon Ryu, Golfer (@1soyeonryu)

After that, she also worked in the TV booth at the 2025 Maybank Championship, announcing in English for the international feed. This new avenue is surprising, as she was once a shy rookie in 2012 who used to hope someone would make a putt late in the round so she could avoid post-tournament interviews. Fast forward to now, she is not just creating new milestones in her professional life but also on the personal front.

And the golf community couldn’t be happier for her. After her wedding update, fellow stars quickly filled her comments with hearts, cheers, and sweet notes of celebration.

Wishes Pour In From LPGA Stars

So Yeon Ryu’s wedding announcement quickly drew an outburst of love and congratulations from her fellow LPGA stars. Retired Norwegian professional Suzann Pettersen wrote, “Wow, beautiful, my friend! Congratulations ❤️,” while Alison Lee, who recently became a mother, wrote, “Omg 언니, so gorgeous 😍😍😍.”

Even six-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda joined in with multiple heart emojis, simply wishing Ryu, “Congratulations 😍😍😍😍.” Other retired players like Michelle Wie West also joined in, commenting on how beautiful Ryu looked in the pictures. “GORGEOUSSSSSS,” West simply wrote. Megan Khang chimed in as well, writing, “Sooo beautiful!!! Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️😍😍😍”

Other prominent players also showed their support, including Paula Creamer, Chella Choi, and Andrea Lee, all sharing messages of joy for Ryu’s big day. Lydia Ko didn’t comment, but she liked the post. The reactions from fellow players underscore how beloved Ryu is, not only for her achievements on the course but also for the connections and friendships she has built along the way.