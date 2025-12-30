Congratulations Pour In as Lydia Ko Celebrates Major Milestone With Billionaire Husband

Not every great love story starts at the college campus; some begin with a blind date and golf balls. Lydia Ko would agree! After all, a blind date set up by mutual friends in October 2020 reshaped her entire world. Now, it’s been three years since their December 30 wedding in Seoul, and the LPGA star is super proud.

“Cheers to the best decision I ever made ❤️ Happy Anniversary Love,” wrote Ko on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos featuring her husband, Jun Chung, and their Shiba Inu, Kai.

Jun Chung is the son of the CEO and vice chairman of Hyundai Card, Chung Tae-young. He studied at Claremont McKenna College before starting a successful career in finance and currently works for the Hyundai Motor Group while supporting his wife’s global tour schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lydia (보경) Ko (@lydsko) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Their romance peaked when Ko used her signature “golf ball” to propose to Chung. Jun later planned a surprise of his own, reciting the exact number of days they had known each other. They finally exchanged vows on December 30, 2022, at the historic Myeongdong Cathedral in the heart of Seoul in the presence of family, friends, and some of Lydia Ko’s fellow LPGA players, including major winners like Danielle Kang and Jiyai Shin.

Following their wedding, the couple enjoyed a “Kiwi” honeymoon in New Zealand, exploring the golfer’s beloved childhood home. It was during this trip that Jun realized why his wife possesses such a grounded personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

They eventually added a new member to their team in 2024, an adorable Shiba Inu named Kai. This pup travels with the couple and serves as a fuzzy “good luck charm” during the competitive season.

Now, as the pair celebrates their three-year journey, everyone from casual fans to fellow tour professionals shares their love for the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans and pros congratulate Lydia Ko

The LPGA Tour pro Jessica Korda was among the first to send love to the pair, writing, “Happy anniversary 😍❤️.” Many fellow golfers have watched Lydia grow from a shy teenager into a legendary Dame. Jessica Korda is one such star who shares a deep “big sister” bond with the Kiwi icon.

One fan wrote, “Merry Christmas and an amazing happy anniversary. Great to see you back in little old NZ as well. Roll on 2026; may it bring you both the happiness you deserve.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another repeated the same, saying, “Happy anniversary and New Year from Auckland. I’m assuming your best decision was getting a dog? 😉”

While everyone was celebrating their journey, one fan reflected on the contrast between Lydia’s historic 2024 season and her 2025 campaign. While she secured a victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, she played fewer events to focus on her personal life.

They expressed high hopes for the upcoming year by saying, “Happy New Year and Happy Anniversary. So happy for you, Lydia. Hope you have a great 2026 on and off the course. ❤️”

ADVERTISEMENT

One Lydia Ko fan commented, “You two look like a wonderful couple; I’m jealous.”

The jealousy is purely out of admiration, as fans see Ko as a woman who truly has it all right now. She has the Hyundai legacy behind her and an enriching career in front of her. And her marriage provides the emotional anchor needed to survive the competitive storms of the LPGA Tour.