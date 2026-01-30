Congratulations Pour in as Robert MacIntyre Makes Personal Announcement With GF Shannon

Scottish professional golfer Robert MacIntyre is going through one of the best phases of his life. Only recently, MacIntyre hit his career-high ranking of No. 5. And now, he has posted about a very important event in his life. Taking to his Instagram, MacIntyre revealed that he and his partner have welcomed a baby boy into the world.

“Our new world #1 🏆 Findlay MacIntyre Arrived 28.01.26 ❤️,” read the caption from MacIntyre’s post.

MacIntyre has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Shannon Hartley, for quite a few years now. They have been spotted together at various events since 2023. MacIntyre and Hartley made their first appearance as a couple back at the Open Championship in 2023. Following their relationship, the duo relocated from Oban, Scotland to Florida, USA, back in 2024.

Posting the good news on social media, the Scottish star uploaded a picture of the newborn. Although he did not reveal his face, the adorable little hands of MacIntyre’s baby boy could be seen. Along with it, the hands of MacIntyre and Hartley, too, could be spotted holding their ‘new world.’

This news seems like a continuation of the phenomenal phase the Scott is having at the moment. Last year, Robert McIntyre’s season in golf turned out to be a breakout campaign as he earned a career-high world ranking of 5th by early 2026. A victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, followed by a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open, and a winning performance for Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup indeed made the latter a remarkable one for the Scotsman. This year, he teed off for the American Express and finished at T38.

But beyond all the glitz and glamour of his professional front, he received one of the best blessings of his life on January 28 of this year. And right after they broke the news in the public forum, the congratulations did not stop pouring in.

Fans and peers extend their best wishes as Robert MacIntyre delivers good news

As soon as the news gained traction, fans flocked to the comments section. Congratulatory messages came in from the official Instagram handle of Golfclubs4cash, as they added, “Congratulations to you both 🙌❤️”

Welcoming the little one to the world, one netizen expressed their thoughts and wrote, “Welcome Findlay and congrats mom and dad! ❤️❤️”

BunkeredGolf’s social handle added, “Many congratulations to you all! Lovely news!” in Robert’s comment section. Another Instagram user echoed the same emotions and mentioned, “Congratulations that’s absolutely amazing news ❤️❤️”

English motorcycle racer, Alex Lowes, poured in hus warm wishes and commented, “Congratulations Bobby and family 🙌 ❤️”

Thus, with things looking rosy, fans are now eager to see how the Scotsman balances his professional career with the newfound duty of being a father.