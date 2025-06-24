Congratulations Pour in from Amanda Balionis & Co as PGA Tour Star Drops Huge Family Update

He is not your typical PGA Tour golfer. He hasn’t won a major. He’s still chasing his first PGA Tour win. But he’s made headlines in other ways. At the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs sent the crowd into a frenzy on the 16th hole not with a shot, but by lifting his shirt in celebration after sinking a putt. Partner Joel Dahmen joined in, raising his shirt. Arguably not the best performer, but he’s certainly one of the best at entertaining fans. And while his personality draws attention, his path to the PGA Tour has been anything but easy.

A former SMU standout, Higgs worked his way up through the Latin America Tour, where he once played through food poisoning just to stay in the game. He won the Peru Open with a score of 19-under, which helped him earn a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. That same year, he won the Price Cutter Charity Championship with a two-stroke lead and a total score of 266. This win earned him his PGA Tour card for the 2019–2020 season. All this while, his girlfriend turned wife supported him.

Harry Higgs is married to Kailee Kuehn, his longtime partner. They got engaged on May 20, 2023, with Higgs proposing by hiding the ring in a hat during a family gathering. He announced the engagement on Instagram, and the couple has since tied the knot. Kailee, who prefers to stay out of the spotlight, is often seen with Higgs during his downtime and occasionally joins him on the course. But this time, the celebration is not about the game but rather about who will join Team Higgs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The couple shared that they are going to become parents. They posted a joyful photo while holding ultrasound pictures with the caption, “Excited to welcome baby boy Higgs to our crew this October! 💙” Higgs’s smile couldn’t have been any brighter. This truly marks a brand-new beginning for them as they get ready to welcome their first child.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Higgs (@harryhiggs1991) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad





Between the golf grind and life on the road, Higgs is stepping into a whole new role as a father. And from the way he’s beaming, it’s clear he’s embracing it with open arms. And the golf insiders could not help but celebrate the joy of the couple.

Insiders celebrate the big news…

After Harry Higgs and his wife announced they’re expecting a baby boy this October, the golf world quickly showed their love. Michael Block, a popular face at the PGA Championship, commented, “Congrats brother,” while No Laying Up, a podcast that has followed Higgs closely over the years, added, “Congrats Harry! Little Rig incoming…” The nickname “Big Rig” has stuck with Higgs thanks to his larger-than-life presence, easygoing style, so “Little Rig” was a fitting and playful nod to the next generation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The congratulations didn’t stop there. Amanda Balionis, who’s interviewed Higgs during major PGA Tour events, gave her quiet approval with a like, while Kira Dixon, a fellow media personality and friend, commented, “Ahh!!! Congrats!!” Kelly Kraft, Higgs’ former teammate at SMU and longtime friend, chimed in with a simple “Yes!!” and Lauren Stephenson, LPGA pro, called the news “Amazing.” These heartfelt reactions reflect how well-liked Higgs is across both the locker room and media circle, not just as a golfer, but as someone who brings genuine personality and connection to the sport.

A new adventure is on the horizon, one with early mornings, tiny footsteps, and a whole different kind of milestone. For Harry Higgs, the scorecards can wait, and fatherhood is about to take the lead.