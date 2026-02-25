Congratulations Pour in from Amanda Balionis & More as PGA Tour Star Makes Personal Announcement

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 08: CBS Sports Golf Analyst Amanda Balionis sits on the set near the fairway on 16 during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) on February 8, 2025, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ken Murray Icon Sportswire) GOLF: FEB 08 PGA, Golf Herren WM Phoenix Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2502080013

Between 2025 Houston Open win and a runner-up finish at Pebble Beach, Min Woo Lee has given his followers plenty to cheer about. This week though, it was a personal announcement that got the comment section going.

The Australian golfer dropped pictures and videos with a new puppy and his girlfriend on Instagram, captioning it, “A new chef is in the house, Aussie 🇦🇺🐶,” announcing the arrival of his new pup with the kind of casual charm his followers have come to expect.

The post got over 18K likes and 173 comments within hours, with CBS Sports host Amanda Balionis commenting, “Omg hi buddy.”

The PGA Tour’s official account responded with, ” 😍😍,” while Australian golfer Becky Kay dropped an “Omg.”

Even, Katherine Fitzpatrick commented, “Obsessed!!”

That kind of cross-section of reactions, from a major broadcast personality to the tour’s own account to fellow players, speaks to how Lee’s presence on social media works. He is not just posting for fans. His feed draws genuine engagement from people inside the game.

Balionis, who covers the PGA Tour regularly for CBS Sports, is a consistent presence in those interactions rather than an occasional one.

This is not the first time a dog has shown up on Lee’s Instagram, either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Min Woo Lee (@minwoo27lee)



Back in May 2017, he posted a photo with a black dog captioned “Bo the Champ,” which pulled in 872 likes.

Tour pro Danny List commented at the time, “U love ur dogs,” a small detail that shows this side of Lee has been visible to those around him for years.

And that same affection runs through the family!

Minjee Lee, Min Woo’s sister and a two-time LPGA major champion, has a pattern of celebrating Valentine’s Day with dogs on her own Instagram.

On February 14, 2016, she posted a black-and-white photo with a fluffy dog captioned “Happy Valentines Day,” and on February 14, 2020, she posed with two golden retrievers for a post captioned “Happy Valentine’s” that received nearly 5,000 likes.

Meanwhile, the comment section on Min Woo Lee’s post quickly turned into a celebration.

Fans could not stop gushing over Min Woo’s new pup

“Let him Woof 🙌,” one fan wrote, matching the playful energy of Lee’s own caption. The 27-year-old is famously nicknamed “The Chef” by his fanbase, as he posts cooking videos. And his supporters regularly show up to his tournaments in chef hats, so calling Aussie the new chef was him passing the title to the puppy.

“Welcome, sweet one!!!” read another comment, a simple but wholehearted greeting for the newest Lee.

“Staaaawwppp he is the cutest 😍,” another commented.

“Omg I love him!!!!” joined another in the unanimous, excited comment section.

“Well hello Aussie!” was another early reaction, with fans clearly charmed by the name choice.

Little Aussie arrived at a full house of well-wishers, and the comment section made sure he knew it.