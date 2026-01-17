Congratulations Pour in from Nelly Korda & Co. as LPGA Star Announces Engagement With Alex Albon

Essentials Inside The Story A look at Lily Muni He's 2025 season.

Time and again, fans have seen many star sports crossover couples. From golfer Terri Moody and Atlanta Falcons kicker Mick Luckhurst, who tied the knot in 1982, to Cheyenne Knight marrying NFL quarterback Easton Stick of the Los Angeles Chargers, there are many examples. This time, it’s LPGA star Lily Muni He, who announced engagement to Williams F1 driver Alex Albon.

“I guess we’re stuck with each other now ❤️😊,” Albon wrote in an Instagram post he shared with Muni He, announcing their engagement to the world.

The image featured the couple together with Muni He holding up her engagement ring. It comes at a notable moment in Albon’s career, with the 2026 Formula 1 season approaching under the new technical regulations. Muni He is also doing well on the LPGA Tour. In 2025, she had 13 starts and made the cut in 7 of them, making $73,600 in official money.

Alex Albon’s and Lily Muni He’s relationship dates back to 2019. They first connected online through shared sports content and began communicating through social media. Since then, Muni He has often been spotted around the Formula 1 paddock. Moreover, the two have also featured on each other’s Instagram posts.

While their relationship was already out, they finally got engaged, and the announcement sent a frenzy through the golf world. Many elite athletes from both sports liked and commented on the post. LPGA stars, including Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Michelle Wie West, and others, sent their wishes through comments.

The golf world wishes Lily Muni He

The announcement quickly turned into a roll call of familiar names from the LPGA. Several fellow tour players filled the comments section almost as fast as the post went live.

6x LPGA winner Danielle Kang was among the first to wish the couple. She didn’t have to use any words to show her excitement. “🥹❤️,” she commented, showing how fulfilling the news was for her. The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner also liked the post.

Former World No. 1 Nelly Korda added a straightforward “Congratulations!!”

The 15x LPGA winner knows the feel and emotions, as she herself announced her engagement a few months back. In late November 2025, she shared a carousel Instagram post featuring herself and her fiancé, Casey Gunderson. “In this life… & the next,” she wrote with an engagement ring emoji in the end.

Lydia Ko also chimed in with a warm “Aw congratulations!!” These comments reflect the close-knit nature of the tour. Echoing similar feelings was Michelle Wie West, who wrote, “Awwww congrats @lilymhe !!!!!” Australian professional star Gracy Kim also joined the conversation with a celebratory “Congrats!🥰” message.

The list, however, does not end here. There are many other LPGA and PGA Tour professionals who commented and liked the post. Hee Young Park, Jessica Korda, Megan Khang, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang, and others chimed in to wish the power couple. Besides that, many others, including Paige Spiranac, Jeeno Thitikul, Cheyenne Woods, and Hannah Green, have liked the post.

For many followers, the wave of messages offered a glimpse into the camaraderie behind the competition, as players who regularly face each other on leaderboards came together to celebrate a milestone off the course.