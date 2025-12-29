Congratulations Pour in from Nelly Korda & Co. as LPGA Pro Ties the Knot With Swing Coach

Essentials Inside The Story Esther Henseleit weds Reece Phillips

Henseleit's Journey

Congratulations Pour In

December is the season for holidays and festivities for most. But for some, it is the season for making some forever connections. Just like LPGA star Esther Henseleit. Henseleit recently announced her marriage with Reece Phillips. Interestingly, their love story started right from what Henseleit loves the most- golf. Notably, Phillips is her swing coach who helped her improve her game and become a two-time Ladies European Tour champion

Taking to her official Instagram account, the LPGA star, who also won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, uploaded pictures from her special day. The two newlywed couples looked stunning in white. “13.12.25 🤍,” she captioned the post.

For the venue, the couple booked a stunning outdoor setting at Italy’s Dolomites mountain range. As the two posed, the breathtaking backgrounds elevated the aesthetic aspect of the photographs significantly.

Henseleit and Phillips’ relationship dates back to 2021. This was the time that Phillips started to coach the LPGA star. And that was not the only responsibility he had. Henseleit’s now husband has also been spotted caddying for her on multiple occasions.

Now looking at her career, Henseleit is currently ranked 33rd on the Rolex Rankings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esther Henseleit (@esther_hen) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The LPGA star joined the LET back in 2019 and instantly proved why she was one for the future. In her debut year, Henseleit was adjudged as the Rookie of the Year and also clinched the Order of the Merit award. This was a rare occurrence as only Carlota Ciganda and Laura Davies had achieved the feat previously.

Now, as the news of her marriage comes to the forefront, fans and many other LPGA pros, including Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, and Rose Zhang, liked the post and extended their best wishes.

Nelly Korda and fans go gaga on Esther Henseleit’s marriage post

As soon as the post went live, fans flocked to the comments section. World’s no. #2 LPGA golfer Nelly Korda expressed her heartfelt good wishes as she commented, “Congratulations!”

Echoing the same feeling for Henseleit, Swiss Olympic medalist and LPGA star Albane Valenzuela wrote, “Congrats😍❤️”. On the other hand, the official Instagram handle of the German Golf Association mentioned, “Congratulations and lots of love for your future together ♥️”

Golf coach, Christian Lanfermann, added, “Congratulations you two! Wishing you all the best and love for the future”. Australian professional golfer, Hannah Green, commented, “Congratulations 🥹🤍”.

As Esther Henseleit begins a new chapter alongside her swing coach-turned-life partner, the outpouring of congratulations from the golfing world underscores the joy surrounding her milestone moment.