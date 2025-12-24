Congratulations Pouring in as LIV Golf Star Announces Major Personal News

Sometimes February tells you exactly how the year’s about to go, and for this LIV golfer, 2025 made its intentions clear early. At LIV Golf Riyadh, the 32-year-old walked into a loaded field featuring Jon Rahm and Sebastián Muñoz and still stole the show. Representing Cleeks GC, he caught fire at Riyadh Golf Club, posting a 17-under to claim the win. And as it turned out, the trophy wasn’t even the best thing to happen to him this year.

Well, we are talking about none other than the LIV Golf star, Adrian Meronk, who achieved a personal milestone recently. In one of the most heartfelt moments, Meronk tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Melania Bobrowicz. Posting pictures to Instagram, the duo could be seen cherishing moments from their big day.

While Meronk wore a perfectly tailored suit, Bobrowicz flaunted a white wedding dress coupled with a pair of white shoes. Captioning the post, a proud Bobrowicz wrote, “Mr and Mrs Meronk 👰🏽‍♀️🤵🏼.”

With that, how could the rest of the golf world stay quiet?

Golf community showers warm wishes as Adrian Meronk ties the knot with Melania

Meronk is a core piece of Cleeks GC on the LIV Golf circuit, a squad led by former world No. 1 and two-time major winner Martin Kaymer. He tees it up alongside Richard Bland, and the lineup is set to get a boost in 2026 with Victor Perez expected to join after a rough run on the PGA Tour.

Meronk signed on with LIV ahead of the 2024 season. Despite the title in Riyadh, the rest of his year was a bit up and down. However, he still wrapped up the season 17th in the individual standings and continues to be one of Poland’s biggest names in golf. Thanks to that win, he’ll head back to Saudi Arabia in 2026 as the defending champion when the new season kicks off.

Off the course, Meronk’s relationship with Melania Bobrowicz has been in the spotlight since mid-2022. She made things public at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, sharing a photo of the two together with a simple caption that said it all: “Proud to be yours.”

The golf world was already buzzing back then, so once the knot was officially tied, no one tried to keep their excitement in check.

The official Instagram handle of Easy Golf Warsaw commented, “Bravo! 🔥,” while the Instagram handle of Asian Tour added, “Here’s to Mr and Mrs Meronk! 🥂.”

Sending best wishes for this new chapter, one fan wrote, “All the best on the new path of life ❤️.” Another netizen, too, echoed the same emotions, writing, “Congratulations ❤️ flourish in love dear ones 🥰”

Now, even though the two love birds have mostly kept their relationship low-key, there have still been more than a few moments that had everyone collectively going, aww.

Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 10, 2024 Poland’s Adrian Meronk with partner Melania Bobrowicz during the par 3 contest REUTERS/Brian Snyder

One moment that really put Bobrowicz in the golf spotlight came in 2023, when she looped for Meronk during the Par-3 Contest at The Masters. Since then, the two have been spotted together at numerous events, including NBA games. She was also right there with him on a train when he got the tough news about being left off Europe’s Ryder Cup team in 2023, quietly supporting him through a rough moment.

As for how it all began, their story is pretty low-key. They first crossed paths at a Warsaw nightclub, introduced by a mutual friend at a party. The interaction barely lasted seven seconds, just a quick hello, but it clearly stuck. Meronk followed up later, as he once admitted that he “might have” slid into her Instagram DMs to keep the conversation going.

And, well, it worked. She took his approach in stride, too. Meronk later said she was “easy to talk to,” which made that first connection feel effortless and natural.

Bobrowicz is a talented musician, composer, and song producer, with her work streaming on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. She started composing music at a young age, back in junior school, and later earned a master’s degree from the University of Wollongong Dubai.

One of her better-known tracks, “SZEPT,” has drawn thousands of streams, while songs like ONLINE, WIERZ MI, and KWAS have also gained a fan base.

During a segment on LIV Golf’s Fairway to Love, Adrian shared a sweet glimpse into their dynamic and how supportive Meronk is of Bobrowicz’s career. He mentioned that “I was trying to push her to pursue her career.”

Talking about her work, he proudly said she’s “quite good at it” and mentioned that they often spend car rides together singing along to her songs. He even joked that a duet between the two might be a real possibility someday.

Jumping in to extend congratulations, LIV Golf posted a heartwarming message too. “A big day for one of our own 💍 Huge congratulations to Adrian and Melania on their wedding day. We wish you a lifetime of happiness together 🤍,” they wrote.

As Meronk gears up for another LIV Golf season and gets ready to defend his Riyadh crown, he will be doing it as a married man.