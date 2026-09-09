“Contracts Have Been Breached”: Rory McIlroy Sounds Alarm on LIV Stars’ Futures After Bankruptcy Bombshell

LIV Golf spent five years positioning itself as the best competitor to the PGA Tour. Its first edition, however, can safely be said to have been unsuccessful in doing so. Plus, Rory McIlroy spent most of that stretch as their loudest opponent. Naturally, as LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, McIlroy was asked for his opinion. Journalist Sam Frost, writing for The Mirror, captured McIlroy’s remarks ahead of his title defense at the Doonbeg, Irish Open.

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“I am not in [LIV players’] shows, but LIV at the start looked a lot more attractive than what LIV 2.0 might be from a financial standpoint.”

“I’m not trying to predict the future, but I would say that you will see some guys leave, as they are free to now, as I guess contracts have been breached by them for filing bankruptcy.”

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As reported previously, LIV filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday in a New Jersey court with the help of PIF’s fund, listing more than $500 million. This is after they failed to keep the league afloat after Saudi Arabia’s PIF took the backdoor earlier this April.

One of the primary reasons to file for bankruptcy is to allow a leaner LIV 2.0, without shutting down completely. The new schedule is expected to be launched in early 2027, with London-based BC Partners stepping in as the primary source of new capital. Moreover, the bankruptcy filing allows the league to be free of its financial responsibilities. As reported by BBC Sport, the court will be settling all the due payments for players and vendors.

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So as Rory McIlroy pointed out, LIV’s original contracts were tied to the pre-bankruptcy version of the league. That means players are not automatically bound to sign on for LIV 2.0, even those left with multiple years on their deals. And given LIV 2.0 is likely to be much leaner and slimmer in terms of prize purse, players are likely not to choose that option once again as they did a few years ago.

And rightfully so, as the biggest names like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Cameron Smith have taken huge hits. All of them are listed as the four largest creditors in LIV’s bankruptcy filing, with Rahm’s unsecured claim sitting close to $7.5 million. That leaves them with a genuine decision to make: stay with the smaller LIV or make their way to other tours, depending on whether they want them back.

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Rahm had addressed his own situation ambiguously at the Irish Open this week, telling the BBC that he still has a “contract with LIV 1.0” that he is willing to fulfill, adding that only “time will tell” beyond that.

The cryptic phrase is not without precedent, as a return path to any tour is not guaranteed. The PGA Tour currently bans players for one year from their last LIV experience. PGA Tour also has been hesitant to open fresh pathways for these players.

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As for the DP World Tour, they have been letting LIV players compete without extra fines or suspensions through 2026, although it comes under a conditional release arrangement.

But the tour was explicit from the start that the arrangement only covered the 2026 season and was “not precedent-setting.” With LIV’s financial position deteriorating and bankruptcy filing now official, the DP World Tour has officially begun notifying LIV players that those conditional releases will end once the season closes. According to Today’s Golfer, it is now highly “unlikely” that any further release offers will be made, meaning heavier fines and suspensions are expected to return for members who keep playing with LIV in 2027.

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And yet Rory McIlroy sees a clearer opening on the European side. “I think that means other tours have decisions to make, and obviously there are a lot of players on LIV that can strengthen golf tournaments and make them more competitive. So I would see that as a good thing for DP World Tour.”

Scottie Scheffler also struck a similar note last month, saying he would welcome some LIV players back into tournament fields, though he added that any return should come with some kind of penalties attached.

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For now, whether McIlroy’s prediction of departure holds up will start showing itself before LIV tees off again in 2027.