Controversial PGA Tour Deal Defended by ‘Good Good Golf’ CEO in Strong 12-Word Message

New developments in golf always attract a certain level of resistance. Be it LIV or TGL. The same happened when the PGA Tour announced the Good Good Championship in partnership with Good Good Golf. Addressing the backlash from the orthodox fans, the brand’s CEO, Matt Kendrick, revealed the real mission of the new event.

Matt joined Golf Central, glazing over the sponsored 2026 event. The host acknowledged the elephant in the room: “You’re tapping into a more traditional golf viewer and hopefully introducing them to what you do. There are always going to be some traditional fogeys in golf who look at any innovation as something that threatens the fundamental value of the game.”

Addressing these potential threats to the event, CEO Kendrick made it clear that the event is not looking to position itself as a disruptive antagonist to traditional golf. Rather, he explained his side of the story.

“I would not look at us as trying to mix anything up. We are trying to be as additive as possible with the Tour. We want to see the best players in the world play golf. We want a great champion of the tournament. What fans should expect is how we make it a more exciting, fun, interactive experience on-site.”

Being an influencer brand in the digital golf content media, Good Good usually attracts a younger, more raving breed of fans. Attracting a younger audience has been a persistent issue for the Tour. Hence, leveraging their own medium while drawing the Tour’s usual audience, the goal of the sponsor event is to bring additional value to the golf broadcast. With its signature digital brand flavor, the tournament will prioritise an interactive, fan-first approach.

Partnering with the YouTube brand, the PGA Tour’s intention aligns with Kendrick. In an effort to expand its reach to the younger audiences, the Tour has partnered with influencers and online personalities for events like Creator Classic and committees like Creator Council. Through these, the Tour has been trying to bridge the world of YouTube golf with professional golf by capturing digital audiences who consume golf content differently from the older generations.

“The PGA Tour is proud to return to the great City of Austin for the first time since 2023 for the Good Good Championship, an exciting new event as part of the FedExCup Fall,” said Tyler Dennis, the PGA Tour’s chief competitions officer. “We are pleased to partner with Good Good Golf and Omni Hotels & Resorts on this unique event as the PGA Tour further connects and engages with our game’s younger fans.”

As it appears, the Tour views the Good Good Championship as an opportunity to stay relevant in the golfing scene. At the same time, Good Good Golf is buying a seat at the forefront of the sport with this sponsorship. With the sponsorship deal sorted, let’s take a look at how Good Good Golf is changing the golfing atmosphere.

Good Good Golf is offering a lucrative sponsorship

The Good Good Championship is scheduled for the fall stretch of the Tour’s 2026 calendar. It will run from 9-15 November 2026, at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. Ohio’s HNS Sports Group will manage the broadcast of the event, with the drama ready to spill at Golf Channel and ESPN+. While the prize purse remains under wraps, Good Good’s backing will ensure a lucrative deal for the golfers.

This sponsorship deal and partnership with the PGA Tour follows massive funding. Earlier this year, Good Good Golf raised $45 million in a funding round led by Creator Sports Capital. The funding round featured 50 global investors, including Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. As a result of this lucrative deal, GGG has entered into a multi-year contract with the professional circuit. In addition to the fund, Good Good Golf’s massive influence across the internet positions it as the perfect title sponsor.

Spanning across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, Good Good flaunts over 3.5 million subscribers. The younger audience of the creator brand enjoys a diverse array of media, from trick shots to challenges. Besides digital content, the influencer brand also sells apparel. In fact, GGG’s ties with the PGA Tour go deeper, with the company partnering with Tour pros Joel Dahmen and Beau Hossler for promotion.

In addition, Good Good Golf also has more direct connections with the sport. Partnering with NBC’s Golf Channel, the brand often hosts its own events. Some notable mentions include the Good Good Desert Open and the ‘King of the Mountain’ Bracket Challenge. More recently, they will also be sponsoring the reality event, Big Break, making its first appearance since 2015.

Good Good’s roots in the golfing world remain unwavering. With its newest partnership with the PGA Tour, the ties only grow stronger. However, the biggest question lingers: Would Good Good Golf work alongside the Tour?