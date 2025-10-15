Controversial PGA Tour Decision Impacting Korn Ferry Players Is Defended by Ben Griffin

The PGA Tour’s decision to reduce the number of Korn Ferry Tour graduates from 30 to 20 has sparked outrage across professional golf. Tommy Gainey called it “insane,” while Brandel Chamblee warned it could “destroy the pipeline that builds stars.” Even casual observers see it as a gut punch to aspiring pros. But one voice is breaking from the chorus of criticism—and it’s coming from someone who knows the Korn Ferry grind better than most.

Ben Griffin, speaking at the DP World India Championship press conference on Wednesday, defended the controversial policy change that’s been vilified by players and pundits alike. “What we’ll see is better access from those 20 players on the Korn Ferry Tour and on the PGA TOUR on next year’s season,” Griffin argued, offering a perspective that contradicts the widespread backlash.

The 28-year-old’s defense centers on a critical detail critics have overlooked: priority positioning. “They will have more playing opportunities especially early in the season because the guys that finished 101 to 125 are now going to be behind them on the commitment sheet,” Griffin explained. In other words, while 10 fewer players get cards, the 20 who make it will actually have better access to tournaments than the previous 30-player system provided.

Griffin acknowledged the tradeoff directly. “So in a way you’re limiting the amount of players that are now going to be on the PGA TOUR, the new and up-and-coming players maybe but at the same time, there’s 20 players who are playing a little bit better than the guys that are 21 to 30 are now going to have a way better chance of playing in not only more events but playing against the best players in the world.”

His pragmatic take concludes with a clear priority. “So I can’t really speak on whether I think 20 or 30 is right or wrong. I think the ultimate goal this season was to make sure those guys off the Korn Ferry Tour are going to play in a lot more events.”

The policy changes Griffin references were approved by the PGA Tour Policy Board on November 18, 2024, under the leadership of new CEO Brian Rolapp. Rolapp, who joined from the NFL where he orchestrated $110 billion in media deals, has maintained the course set by his predecessor. The sweeping reforms take effect in 2026 and signal a dramatic shift toward smaller, more exclusive fields across the Tour.

PGA Tour Policy Changes Split Elite Stars and Struggling Pros

Griffin’s comments arrive amid fierce backlash to multiple policy changes approved by the PGA Tour Policy Board on November 18, 2024. The changes take effect in 2026 and extend far beyond Korn Ferry graduates. Field sizes drop from 156 to 144 players maximum. Monday qualifiers get reduced or eliminated. Exempt status shrinks from the top 125 to just the top 100 in FedEx Cup standings.

Tommy Gainey, currently 217th in the FedEx Cup Fall Standings, posted his criticism on October 29, 2024. “I think they’re not looking at big picture. Golf has never been this good and this deep. To think they’re eliminating jobs is the right move is insane just my opinion,” he wrote. Gainey finished 52nd on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, well outside even the current top-30 cutoff.

Critics have called the Tour’s direction misguided, with concerns extending to Signature events and the competitive structure. Lucas Glover argued that golf is moving backward while other sports expand opportunities. Brandel Chamblee warned about destroying the developmental pipeline that builds future stars.

Yet Griffin’s position isn’t entirely isolated. Rory McIlroy stated in March 2024 that he’s “all for less players and less Tour cards, and the best of the best.” Wyndham Clark went further, suggesting the Tour should feature just 100 players with 20 getting relegated annually.

The divide reflects a deeper ideological split. Established stars like McIlroy and Clark—whose exempt status faces zero threat—embrace “cutthroat” competition; players like Gainey, who fight for limited opportunities, face career elimination. Griffin occupies the middle ground, having finished eighth on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour before earning over $10.6 million in PGA Tour career earnings.

His journey wasn’t linear. Griffin quit golf entirely in 2021, working as a mortgage loan officer before returning through Q-School. That experience shapes his nuanced perspective on who deserves full PGA Tour access and how the system should reward top performers from the developmental tour.

New CEO Brian Rolapp is now implementing these changes after spending 22 years orchestrating the NFL’s $110 billion media deals. The PGA Tour is betting on quality over quantity for 2026 and beyond.