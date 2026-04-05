Cops Caught ‘Fanboying’ Over Tiger Woods in New Police Footage as Golf World Reacts

Various cuts of the police footage have emerged in the aftermath of Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest. Some show only the arrest. Others include more mundane details, like police inspecting the trailer that Woods clipped. Or an unsuspecting cyclist approaching the scene to discover whether the road is blocked off or not. But a recent video, blurring the line between investigation and admiration, has left fans unnerved.

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The footage highlights law enforcement officers inspecting the equipment in the back of Woods’s vehicle after the rollover crash. Officers are seen handling Woods’s golf bag, which features his iconic ‘Frank’ the tiger headcover. But the primary focus of their fascination is his legendary Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter.

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One officer is heard saying, “That’s a piece of history right there,” as he examines the putter Woods has used for 14 of his 15 major championships. One even recalled the age of the putter on camera, noting, “27 years old, this putter,” confirming the timeline of the 1999 debut of the equipment.

Previously, in a different video, Woods was seated in the back of a patrol car when the footage shows officers asking him if he planned to play the Masters. Woods is heard responding that he was ‘hoping’ to play in the tournament. However, not all the clips are as lighthearted as the gear inspection.

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Some footage also highlighted Woods appearing heavily disoriented, sweating profusely, and struggling with ‘bloodshot and glassy’ eyes. It even documented the 15x Major champion being put through a series of field sobriety exercises where deputies reported he was “limping and stumbling” and had difficulty following simple instructions.

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And in a particularly unsettling clip, Woods is seen sitting on the bumper of a patrol car, nodding off intermittently and suffering from persistent hiccups throughout the investigation. When officers finally placed him in handcuffs, a visibly shocked Woods can be heard asking, “I’m being arrested?”

In the aftermath of the event, Woods entered a not guilty plea to misdemeanor charges of DUI and property damage on Tuesday. Through his attorney, Douglas Duncan, Woods has waived his right to attend initial hearings and has demanded a jury trial.

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Later that day, he issued a statement that mentioned him taking some time off and seeking treatment. The legal system has already begun making concessions for Woods’s recovery path. On April 1, 2026, a Florida judge granted his request to travel abroad to enter a ‘comprehensive inpatient treatment facility.’ His private plane was recently spotted in Zurich, where he is expected to undergo an “intensive, highly individualized” program away from the media spotlight.

Brian Rolapp, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley, and Jack Nicklaus all shared their support and wishes for a healthy recovery; Sir Nick Faldo criticized Woods’ involvement and the PGA Tour’s supportive stance as ‘predictably weak.’

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And now, with the release of these latest clips showing officers ‘fanboying’ over a putter while a man’s life and a sport’s integrity hang in the balance, the fans all around the world question the authority: Are they really unbiased?

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Fans React to Tiger Woods’ recent DUI footage

One fan plainly said, “Fanboying while arresting Tiger. Not a good look. Just do your job and shut up,” while another added, “The more I watch the bodycam footage, I think the cops kidnapped Tiger to hang out with them for 8 hours.”

Tiger Woods is not above the law. So the fans are just struck by the casual interaction captured between the officers and suspects. When they show excessive admiration toward Woods, it simply raises suspicion regarding impartial treatment.

One fan even asked for more accountability: “Need evidence he wasn’t high; hey, he didn’t hit the fire hydrant this time.”

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It points directly to Woods’s first major vehicular scandal in 2009. At that time, Woods crashed into a fire hydrant outside his Windermere, Florida, home. This time, Woods blew a ‘triple zero’ on the breathalyzer test, and two hydrocodone pills were discovered in his pocket.

Among all of these serious comments, one sarcastic fan quipped, “That just shows you. Stick with 1 good putter, and you will be okay. I had a Ping A Blade that I loved and used for decades. New grips when needed. But the putter never changed.”

Woods’s relationship with his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 is arguably the most famous player-equipment relation in golf. He has used this club for 14 of his 15 majors since 1999. But by adding that comment, the main intention of the fan was to lighten the room.

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Finally, one fan circled back to the main theme: equality before the law.

He added, “Sure is history, doesn’t excuse you’re under the influence, Tiger. Good on the cops. Nobody is above the law. We are all the people; we all should be held accountable. Hope he actually learns this time.”