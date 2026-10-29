‘Could Be Others’: Augusta National Chairman Signals Potential Change to Masters Invite List

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has left the door open to expanding the Masters’ national-open qualification pathway. He suggested that more tournaments could eventually offer winners a place at golf’s most prestigious major. However, his latest comments stop short of confirming any additions to the existing six-event list.

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Speaking Thursday, October 29, 2026, in New Zealand during the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Ridley expressed satisfaction with the current arrangement while acknowledging the possibility of further changes.

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“We are very comfortable with the six national championships we’ve identified, and certainly there could be others in the future,” Ridley said, as reported by Front Office Sports. “We are very happy with that initiative. We think it’s the right thing to do and certainly is one that we’re going to continue to watch over the next few years.”

Six national opens currently offer a route to Augusta National.

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Introduced ahead of the 2026 Masters, the joint initiative from Augusta National and The R&A gives winners of six designated national opens a one-year exemption into both the Masters and The Open Championship.

The qualifying tournaments are:

Genesis Scottish Open

Spanish Open (Open de España)

Japan Open

Hong Kong Open

Australian Open

South African Open

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The arrangement was announced in August 2025 and took effect with the 2026 editions of the two majors. It created a direct route for national-open champions to reach Augusta National, even if they hadn’t qualified through the Official World Golf Ranking or another existing category.

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The six events span several tours, including the DP World Tour, Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, and Sunshine Tour. Four of the tournaments are part of the DP World Tour schedule, while the Japan Open and Hong Kong Open extend the pathway into other international golf markets.

Under the Masters’ official qualification criteria, the six champions occupy separate categories, numbered 19 through 24. These are automatic, one-year exemptions for the winners of the designated events.

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The club retains a separate provision allowing the Masters Committee to invite international players who have not qualified through the established criteria.

The initiative has already created opportunities for players who were ranked well outside the world’s top 50 before winning their national opens.

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The Masters already offers qualification opportunities through several ranking-based categories. These include the top 50 players in the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year and the top 50 in the ranking published the week before the tournament. Winning a designated national open creates an independent route alongside those provisions.

Ridley has emphasized the value of the experience for players returning to their home countries after competing at Augusta.

“I think that just about all but a couple of the champions to date since we announced that will have participated in their first Masters. So just for them to have that experience, take that back to their home countries is really great,” he added.

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His comments highlight the initiative’s intended impact beyond the individual qualification itself. Players get to compete at one of golf’s most recognizable venues and bring that experience back to their domestic golf communities.

However, expanding the list of qualifying tournaments would increase the number of available qualification routes. But it wouldn’t necessarily add one player to the field for each additional event.

Ridley linked the initiative to golf’s growing international reach, describing the policy as consistent with the Masters’ longstanding values.

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“We think that golf has increasingly become an international game. And we just feel in any way that we at the Masters Tournament can help promote that, and promoting the game of golf, really, has been part of the culture and the values of the Masters since its inception,” he said.

Augusta National reaffirmed its commitment to the six-event arrangement in September 2026.

The setting also reinforced the international theme. Ridley was speaking at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Te Arai Links, north of Auckland. The Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters Tournament, and The R&A established the championship through a partnership.

If Augusta National eventually decides to expand the program, several national championships could provide possible options.

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The Indian Open could be particularly relevant to discussions about extending the pathway into additional golf markets. However, its inclusion among the examples should not be interpreted as evidence that Augusta National is considering it for a future exemption.

A shift in qualification priorities, not simply more invitations

The national-open initiative also followed a change in how the Masters awards qualification to PGA Tour winners.

Under the revised criteria, winning a PGA Tour event provides an automatic Masters exemption only when the tournament awards a full-point allocation toward the season-ending Tour Championship, defined in the official rules as at least 500 points. This change removed automatic Masters qualification for winners of the PGA Tour’s fall-series events.

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The previous system gave winners of those tournaments a route to Augusta.

The changes introduced for 2026 therefore redistributed qualification opportunities. International national-open champions gained a new route, while PGA Tour fall-event winners lost their previous automatic exemption.

Ridley has not suggested that adding more national opens would require further reductions in PGA Tour qualification opportunities. Whether any future expansion would affect other categories remains an open question.

The Masters typically fields around 85 to 90 players. The six national-open categories account for only part of that qualification structure.

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The distinction between the Masters and The Open also matters. Although the two organizations jointly introduced the national-open initiative, their broader systems differ. The R&A’s Open Qualifying Series includes multiple tournaments and can award places to leading finishers who are not already exempt. The Masters’ corresponding national-open provision applies specifically to the winners of its six selected championships.

Augusta National has not adopted The Open’s broader qualifying series.

For now, the six-event system remains in place. Ridley’s comments nevertheless leave room for future discussions as Augusta National and The R&A continue to assess the initiative.