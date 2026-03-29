‘Could Hear Him Yelling at Me’: Gary Woodland Breaks Silence on Coach’s Intervention Mid-Round

Gary Woodland’s Saturday at Memorial Park was defined by two factors. The first was the crowd, which filled the course and gave him the sense of playing at home. The second was the steady influence of Randy Smith, whose advice Woodland has relied on for 18 months. When his tempo faltered on the front nine, Smith’s voice kept him in check.

“I could hear him yelling at me.”

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Woodland said after a third-round 65 in the post-game interview. Woodland moved to 18-under par, one ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard. He is now in a position to win his first PGA Tour event since the 2019 U.S. Open.

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Woodland struggled early, losing his tempo and control. He relied on Smith’s advice, slowed his swing, and regained his rhythm. The back nine was a turnaround. He reached the par-5 16th green in two with a 2-iron and made birdie. On the 17th, his drive found the bunker but bounced out, and he converted from five feet.

Imago The Masters Gary Woodland USA on the 10th tee during the second round of the The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 12/04/2024. Picture Fran Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Augusta Augusta National Georgia USA Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*

The crowd’s presence was a factor as well.

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“There’s no doubt, and I feed off that. This as much as any week, I feel like I’ve had a lot of support. Kind of feel like I’m playing at home. The fans have been amazing. I kind of need that energy to help me through the day.”

The crowd’s support and Smith’s guidance helped Woodland manage setbacks. In Round 2, after a tee shot at the 13th found water and led to a penalty, he maintained his composure.

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“I was proud of myself because what Randy Smith, my coach, calls an ‘oops.’ I had a bad swing there on 13, and I’ve hit it so well the last couple days, I didn’t let that bother me.”

Smith’s work with Woodland was not limited to tempo. At the Houston Open, Woodland had already changed his iron shafts, moving from True Temper Dynamic Gold X100s to KBS C-Taper 130 X shafts, which he had used during his best years. His club head speed was back at 127.68 mph, and the X100s could not keep up. The switch to C-Tapers allowed him to regain control over his misses. This recovery started when Smith told Woodland 18 months ago to stop playing with fear.

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“He pretty much called me soft, told me I was guiding it, and that’s not ever how I played in my whole life. He wanted me to get back to swinging hard and aggressive, playing to my strengths.”

All of these changes began after The Players Championship two weeks ago. Woodland spoke with Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard and revealed what he had kept hidden for over a year. The PTSD following his September 2023 brain surgery had affected him more than anyone realized.

“I literally feel like I got a thousand pounds off my back that day.”

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The first to notice the change was his caddie, Brennan Little, who told Woodland at the Valspar that it was the best he had seen him play in a long time. The following week, Woodland started with rounds of 64 and 63 in Houston, then managed a 65 on Saturday despite tougher conditions and pressure from Hojgaard.

The renewed partnership with Randy Smith is now central as Sunday approaches. In 2012, Woodland left Hambric Sports Management, which was run by Blake Smith, Randy’s son. The coaching relationship ended at that point.

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The Randy Smith reunion that almost never happened for Gary Woodland

For 13 years, Woodland and Smith exchanged only brief words when they met. It took Woodland’s wife, Gabby, to step in and tell him directly that it was time to address what had been left unsaid.

“Enough is enough. You’ve been struggling for four years. Call Randy.”

When Woodland finally made the call, he apologized for an unresolved matter that had been left for more than a decade. Smith picked up, and they began to work through it. The connection that helped Woodland at Memorial Park was almost lost because of a decision made 13 years earlier.

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Sunday will require everything Woodland has rebuilt. Hojgaard is No. 47 in the world, needs a strong finish to lock up his Masters invitation, and has made 15 birdies and an eagle across his last two rounds. Woodland needs the win to get back to Augusta. He already knows what Sunday asks of him.

“I’ve just got to take a deep breath. Don’t get ahead of yourself.”