‘Could Not Care Any Less’: Scottie Scheffler Delivers Ice-Cold Take On Historic Run

It could have flustered anyone else if they had made a record that even Tiger Woods has not, but not Scottie Scheffler. He made it clear when an interviewer caught up with him after the third round at Pebble Beach to ask how he felt about the historic milestone; his response was as cold as ever.

“I mean, I think 17 straight top-10s is a good result from a lot of consistent play. Outside of that, I could not care any less,” he told the media when asked if his 17 straight top-10s mean anything to him.

The streak, which began after his 2025 Houston Open runner-up finish, has seen him surpass modern-era legends. He eclipsed Tiger Woods‘s best run of 11 straight top-10s set in 2007-2008 and even Jack Nicklaus’s 13 from the 1960s, tying a 1964 mark set by Billy Casper. Now, only two all-time greats remain ahead of him. Ben Hogan recorded 27 straight, and the nearly untouchable Byron Nelson holds the record of 65 consecutive top-10s.

Despite this, Scheffler’s cold reply shows his carefree nature, no matter what he achieves. And this carefree attitude is a major part of how he lives his life. Scheffler, who has won two Masters and added a third major when he won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last season, should definitely crave a career grand slam.

“This is not a fulfilling life,” Scheffler said. “It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart. That’s something that I wrestle with daily,” Scheffler said at Royal Portrush.

“It’s like showing up at the Masters every year; it’s like, why do I want to win this golf tournament so badly? Why do I want to win the Open Championship so badly? I don’t know because, if I win, it’s going to be awesome for two minutes.”

The mindset was on full display when Scheffler won the Byron Nelson event on the PGA Tour with a 31-under-par record. It’s a tournament that he would want to win, given it’s his hometown event. But after winning it, Scheffler’s remarks were as real as he has always been.

“You win it, you celebrate, you get to hug my family, my sister’s there, it’s such an amazing moment. Then it’s like, OK, what are we going to eat for dinner? Life goes on.”

And just after his historic 2025 season, when he was asked about perfection at the AmEX 2026, he said he was never going to get there [perfection].

While he might seem quiet about winning, Scottie Scheffler absolutely hates to lose and is a fierce competitor. He described himself as a “sicko” because he loves the hard work of practice. He famously said that he hates losing much more than he loves winning. And this deep fire is what keeps him at the top of the world rankings.

Scottie Scheffler’s fierce play in a nutshell

He won six times in 2025, including wins at the PGA Championship and The Open. Between 2024 and 2025, he grabbed 13 titles and finished in the top 10 almost every time. His scoring average of 68.1 led the entire PGA Tour for three straight years in a row. These numbers show a level of dominance that the golf world has not seen in decades.

In 2026, he won his 20th career victory at The American Express in early January to kick off the season. This win made him the third player to reach 20 titles and four majors before turning thirty. Only Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have done that before. He also surpassed $100 million in career earnings, trailing only Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on the Tour.

At the Phoenix Open, he almost missed the cut after a very bad start. He rallied with a Sunday 64 to finish in third place, just one shot back of the playoffs, jumping from 89th place to tied for third. Then, at Pebble Beach, he started slow again with a round of even par. He stayed cool and shot 66 and 67 to climb up the leaderboard, currently playing at the 22nd position. Even if it breaks his long streak at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, he remains the most dangerous man in the field.