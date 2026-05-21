‘Couldn’t Feel My Arms’: Ex-PGA Tour Champ Opens Up After Career-Ending Injury Forced Him Into Unexpected Role

In 1974, a golf cart accident ended Dennis Walters’ professional playing career before it even properly started. Paralyzed below the waist, he could have walked away from the game entirely. Instead, he built a second life within it, becoming an entertainer, an inspiration, and eventually a World Golf Hall of Famer. Scott Stallings never expected his story to come to life this way.

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The 3x PGA Tour winner spent two years and four surgeries believing he would return to competition, right up until September 2025. But when he was 11 through 13 holes, his left hand turned white, and his round & comeback hopes ended right there. But his connection with golf didn’t.

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This week at the Visit Knoxville Open, Stallings is not in the field. The 41-year-old is everywhere else instead, fixing volunteers’ flat tires, checking in pro-am guests beside wife Jennifer, attending sponsor meetings, and doing whatever the tournament needs done. No contract, no salary, no defined role. Just a three-time Tour winner who came home and got to work.

The moment that changed everything came on March 14, 2024, during the first round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Stallings drove into a fairway bunker at the par-4 fifth, tried to hack a 7-iron from under the lip, and the club stuck in the turf before flying out of his hands.

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“I looked at my caddie and said, ‘That didn’t feel too good,'” he recalled. “I couldn’t feel my arms the next shot.”

Scott Stallings played on, somehow finishing 12th at the Valspar Championship the following week on painkillers, before withdrawing on the 11th hole at Memorial Park in Houston. That was his last day as an active Tour player. What followed was a brutal two-year medical stretch.

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After a torn labrum and bicep surgery in June 2024 and ulnar nerve relocation in November 2024, each time he thought he was close to returning, a setback arrived. By July 2025, he was cleared to return, shooting rounds in the mid-60s, with a comeback planned for the 2026 season. Then, in September, playing at 11-under through 13 holes in a friendly event, the elbow gave out again. His left hand turned white. His surgeon called the previous procedure a medical failure. A fourth surgery followed in January 2026, and the comeback was officially over.

Imago WILMINGTON, DE – AUGUST 20: Scott Stallings tees off at the 6th tee during the third pound of the BMW Championship on August 20, 2022 at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 20 PGA, Golf Herren – BMW Championship Icon2208207819

Scott Stallings admits that six months ago, he would have answered differently about being at peace with it. What helped was advice veteran pro Kenny Perry had given him years earlier: do not wait until it is too late to figure out what comes next, and luckily, Stallings had already been building toward that.

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Since 2018, his Kids Play Free Junior Golf Initiative has delivered over 35,000 free rounds to kids across Tennessee. The foundation was there long before the injuries forced the transition. Now he is fully embedded in the Visit Knoxville Open in an unpaid, unofficial role. Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin called his involvement “bordering on full-time and year-round.”

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When asked how many hours he has put in, Stallings laughed: “A lot more than I thought I was going to.”

His golf travel bag, opened recently for the first time, still had water in the bottle from Houston and his yardage book open to the 11th hole at Memorial Park. That round ended mid-swing. This chapter is just getting started.

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Scott Stallings is far from the first golfer to find purpose beyond the ropes.

PGA Tour pros found a second act

Brandt Snedeker never waited for his playing days to end before building something off the course. The FedEx Cup champion created opportunities for Nashville’s youth through the Snedeker Foundation while still actively competing, later extending that commitment by hosting the Korn Ferry Tour’s Simmons Bank Open in his hometown. For Snedeker, the second chapter ran parallel to the first, not after it.

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Tony Finau used his Tour profile to grow the game back in Utah, channeling his involvement with youth outreach and the Utah Championship into something straightforward: bringing access and representation to a community that rarely sees itself in professional golf.

Chris Baker’s transition is structurally the closest to what Scott Stallings is now living. After years on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours, Baker moved entirely behind the scenes, serving as tournament director for the Colonial Life Charity Classic in 2026.

Michael Block’s 2023 PGA Championship run made him a household name overnight, and he had every reason to chase that spotlight. He went back to his old life instead, returning to his club professional role, teaching everyday golfers.

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So yeah, golf has always had a way of holding onto people!