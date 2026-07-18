‘Could’ve Been DQ’d’: Spectators at Birkdale Deliver Blunt Verdict on Bryson DeChambeau Penalty Drama

Two strokes cost Bryson DeChambeau three spots on the leaderboard, and spectators at Royal Birkdale think it should’ve been worse. His penalty for improving his lie has sparked debate across the golf world, but fans on site were far less divided. Sky Sports Golf shared an X post showing spectators weighing in, and their blunt verdict left little room for doubt.

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“The rules are the rules, but in this day and age, technology is technology and cameras are everywhere. You can’t hide from it,” one fan said. Another added: “Strictly speaking, he could have even been disqualified. Signed the scorecard, so when you look at the video, it looks pretty bad for Bryson. I think he should have.”

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The ruling changed that hole from bogey to triple bogey for the professional golfer. This turned his second round of four-under 66 into a two-under 68. He dropped from solo second to tied fifth, and officials noted that in such cases, disqualification is always on the table if things escalate.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Shots Was Bryson DeChambeau Penalized in R2 of the Open? 2 1 3 4 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Although Bryson DeChambeau argued the decision for a long time, the R&A took a clear stance on it. When asked about the same, the R&A’s Chief Executive, Mark Darbon, responded, saying it was a “clear-cut decision” from the rules perspective. In an interview with BBC 5 Live Sport, he also highlighted that the management has a responsibility towards The Open and to the rest of the field. Therefore, the decision would have been the same regardless of the player.

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DeChambeau has not faced a similar high-profile ruling for “improving his lie” before this 2026 Open incident. Many fans speaking to Sky Sports Golf also reflected on the same.

“The rules are the rules, unfortunately, for Mr. DeChambeau,” one said, while another noted, “He did take a couple of steps back over the ball behind where he was going to be swinging. I can see why he did get it, but I can see why he’s unhappy as well.”

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The R&A’s Rule 8.1 prohibits professionals from moving, bending, or breaking any natural object. After finding his golf ball, Bryson DeChambeau was moving a lot around it. While he was trying to decide on his next shot, officials say, and fans agree that it did affect the grass around his ball.

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But while most of the reactions are about Bryson DeChambeau, some fans are more worried about the bigger picture. According to one fan, this incident will increase scrutiny on every golfer whose ball lands in the rough.

Spectators didn’t hold back, and neither did Rory McIlroy.

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Rory McIlroy slams Bryson DeChambeau

Many in the golf world backed the R&A’s decision. Analysts like Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley, and Sir Nick Faldo supported the penalty. Rory McIlroy went further, not only justifying the ruling but also criticizing DeChambeau directly.

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“Late night for everyone. Yeah, look, I won’t pretend to be up here and defend Bryson. I’m not particularly fond of him. I think a lot of it’s performative. I think a lot of it’s for attention. To hold the tournament hostage like that, and to have all of us, players, volunteers, everyone waiting on him to depart, I didn’t feel like it was a great look,” Rory McIlroy said in the post-round press conference.

The Northern Irishman has already said something similar earlier. When Bryson DeChambeau took a jab at McIlroy before the Ryder Cup 2025, the Masters champion had said that the only way the American pro gets attention is by using other golfers’ names.

While McIlroy was direct about it, other professionals like Marco Penge and Justin Thomas subtly mocked the incident. Both of them inquired about the tee times for the third round because DeChambeau caused a delay while arguing the penalty ruling.

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However, golfer Xander Schauffele and Max Homa showed support for DeChambeau. While Schauffele was inclined to give DeChambeau the benefit of the doubt, Homa shared that DeChambeau is someone who “would never cheat at the game of golf.

Amid all the controversy, Bryson DeChambeau is still determined to move on and win The Open 2026 as the drama unfolds on a pivotal Saturday.