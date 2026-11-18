A charity clinic outside Portland, Oregon, in August 1993 produced one of the costliest swings of John Daly’s career. Fans at Peter Jacobsen’s Fred Meyer Challenge came for a long-hitting show, and they got one aimed right over their heads. Three decades later, Daly tells the story with a grin.

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He recently walked Sean Hannity through it on Hang Out with Sean Hannity and explained why the PGA Tour came after him.

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“I mean, yeah, look, every professional sport has its rules. I’ve broken a few of them, and some of them I really didn’t think… Like, I don’t know, we were in Portland, Oregon. Me and Fuzzy were playing in a Peter Jacobsen event. He goes, ‘Hit one backwards.’ Deane Beman was a commissioner. And I hit it over the stands.”

“Yeah, and I got a fine for $37,000. I go, “Deane, why did you fine me $37,000? I mean, what’s the deal?”

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“And the guy—my golf ball hit a windshield, and the guy was standing up there like this. They hit a field goal with a golf [laughter] ball, hitting his windshield. But I go, “Deane, how do you come up with that? He goes, “Think about this, though. If I’d hit that or just come up a little bit on the bottom of the club, I could have killed somebody.”

The event was Jacobsen’s charity tournament in his hometown. Daly was playing alongside his close friend Fuzzy Zoeller, and the dare to hit one backwards was all it took.

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Reports say he had been hitting into the wind before he told the crowd he would try one downwind. Commissioner Deane Beman, who ran the Tour at the time, handed down the penalty. Daly puts it at $37,000, although earlier reports list $30,000; still, it was the biggest fine of his career.

Either way, Beman spent those years trying to keep Daly on the course and in the field. Beman suspended him that November after Daly pocketed his ball at Kapalua. It was his second suspension in 11 months. Daly never pretended they were close.

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“I never really liked Deane, but one thing about him, I respected him.”

And knowing Daly, it wasn’t an isolated incident. Beman had plenty to deal with during those years.

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For instance, earlier the same year, Daly refused to sign his scorecard after a first-round 77 at the Kemper Open and got disqualified. The Tour also cited him 21 times for failing to give his best effort!

Over the span of 18 years, the paperwork in his file grew to 456 pages. When the file eventually became public through a libel suit Daly lost against the Florida Times-Union, it revealed five suspensions, nearly $100,000 in fines, and seven orders to seek counseling or rehab, the exact number Hannity addressed on the show.

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But the Bad Boy of the PGA Tour has still had his way with his fans, and frankly, they’ve shrugged it off too.

One fan wrote to Beman during a suspension, asking him to bring Daly back so people could get excited about the Tour again.

Daly gave them more reasons in 1995, when he beat Costantino Rocca in a playoff at St Andrews with a Razorback head cover on his driver and a cigarette never far away. In 1997, he became the first player to average more than 300 yards off the tee for a full PGA Tour season.

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At 60, Daly has gone from the Tour’s headache to a pop-culture cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. The Portland story shows why fans never let go of him.