Court Clears Sergio Garcia to Terminate LIV Golf Contract in New Filing as League Battles for Survival

When Sergio Garcia returns to Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on Thursday, the setting will be familiar. So will the tournament. He won the Open de España here in 2002, long before LIV Golf, captaincy and four-man teams became part of his professional life. But Madrid is only the latest stop in a strange rewind.

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This year, Garcia has returned to Switzerland, Ireland and Spain, three places tied to some of the earliest chapters of his European career. In August, he had already told the DP World Tour that he planned to be a member again in 2027.

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That plan suddenly has considerably more room to breathe. A New Jersey bankruptcy court has cleared Garcia to terminate his LIV Golf contract, as shared by the Fore Play podcast on Instagram.

The order, filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, lifted the automatic stay “solely” to allow Garcia and his company, Even Par LLC, to deliver the written termination notice required under the agreement. By October 6, Garcia had received official notice that the LIV contract was terminated, giving him the contractual freedom he had been seeking.

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That distinction matters. Garcia was not asking the court to decide whether he should return to the PGA Tour or even whether LIV Golf should release him as a player. He wanted the existing agreement formally ended so there would be no ambiguity over whether he was free to make other commitments. His lawyers argued that leaving the contract in place could make tournament organizers, sponsors and other business partners hesitate to work with him because he might not be able to say he was free of competing contractual obligations.

LIV did not oppose the request. In fact, Garcia’s lawyers pointed to LIV’s own bankruptcy position, arguing that termination was consistent with the league’s statement that his existing agreement was “not part of [LIV Golf’s] go-forward business plan.”

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The timing is particularly notable because Garcia did not enter 2026 looking like a player preparing to leave LIV. In February, while beginning his 27th year on tour, he spoke about how much he still enjoyed the league and described his role with Fireballs GC as more than simply playing. “I still love it,” Garcia said, adding that he enjoyed being “a little bit of a mentor” to the three younger players on his team.

Those three players: David Puig, Josele Ballester and Luis Masaveu, were part of the all-Spanish Fireballs lineup Garcia captained in 2026. Just five months later, Garcia was publicly preparing for a future in which he would once again hold DP World Tour membership.

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In July, the shift was not yet complete. Garcia said he was “99% sure” LIV would continue into 2027, although he acknowledged that it would “look different” after the loss of Saudi funding. At the same time, he was already playing DP World Tour events and planning more appearances in Europe.

Garcia had already confirmed in August, exclusively to Golfmagic, that he intended to become a DP World Tour member again in 2027 and planned several DP World Tour starts during the remainder of the 2026 season.

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Those starts were carefully chosen. Garcia returned to the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, where he had won in 2005, then played the Irish Open, an event he first won in 1999, before heading to Madrid for the Spanish Open. His first two DP World Tour starts of 2026 had come in Bahrain and at the BMW International Open, taking his season total to five, one more than the four appearances required to regain membership for 2027.

That return has taken some work. Garcia gave up his DP World Tour membership after joining LIV and, after paying more than $1 million in fines to regain it in an earlier attempt, failed to make enough appearances to retain the card for 2026. He therefore relied on sponsor invitations this season.

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The LIV contract had also looked secure not long ago. Garcia signed a multi-year extension with the league in December 2025 and entered the 2026 season as Fireballs captain. But on September 8, LIV filed for Chapter 11 after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund ended its financial backing, forcing the league into a court-supervised restructuring.

Garcia joined LIV Golf when the league launched in 2022 and has been the captain of Fireballs GC ever since. By 2026, the team had become LIV’s first all-Spanish lineup, with Garcia joined by David Puig, Josele Ballester and Luis Masaveu. His link with LIV was never just about a contract. He was one of the faces who helped define the league from the beginning.

His departure also comes as LIV is effectively dismantling the business model under which Garcia originally signed. The league’s new restructuring agreement with BC Partners Credit calls for up to $300 million in financing and a new ownership structure in which players would hold a majority stake. LIV has described the proposed version as a player-first model rather than the heavily funded operation that spent billions attracting established stars when it launched.

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The proposed LIV 2.0 would also look different on the course. The league has outlined a 10-event 2027 schedule, fields expanding to 75 players, a 54-hole cut and Monday qualifiers. Players are being asked to decide whether they want to commit to that new structure, with the restructuring agreement extending the current commitment deadline to October 25.

Garcia was still playing well. In 2025, he won the LIV Golf Hong Kong individual title, while Fireballs also took the team title. He ended the season ninth in the individual standings. In 2026, he added another strong result with a runner-up finish at LIV Golf Virginia.

That makes his exit different from a veteran simply running out of golf. Garcia’s results remained strong enough to keep him among LIV’s better performers, while his 2026 schedule showed that he was still interested in competing on the DP World Tour. The decision is therefore less about finding somewhere to play and more about having the freedom to choose where he plays next.

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Leaving LIV also does not mean Garcia can simply walk back onto the PGA Tour. A return to the PGA Tour would involve a separate process. What this court order changes is the contractual situation. Garcia now has a clearer path to end his LIV agreement and explore his options without that uncertainty hanging over him.

That process is now easier because Garcia is no longer tied to the LIV agreement. The PGA Tour has previously maintained that it would not negotiate with players who remained under contract with LIV, partly because of the risk of claims that it had interfered with those agreements. Garcia’s termination removes that particular obstacle, but it does not give him PGA Tour membership automatically or guarantee that the tour will offer him a route back.

At the same time, LIV is trying to build its next version. The league is working around a proposed $300 million investment from BC Partners Credit and has a plan for a 2027 season. But that plan still needs final court approval.

There is now more movement behind that plan than there was when Garcia first sought clarity from the court. BC Partners has committed initial funding as part of the targeted $300 million package, while the restructuring agreement lays out a future in which players receive equity in LIV Golf. The transaction and the league’s emergence from Chapter 11 still require court and stakeholder approval.

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That leaves Garcia on one side of a much larger decision facing LIV’s players. The league is asking them to buy into a new version built around player ownership, a shorter schedule and a different financial model. Garcia, meanwhile, has already secured something more immediate: the ability to decide his next move without his old LIV contract in the way.



After four seasons as one of LIV’s defining faces, Garcia is now moving on. He joined in 2022, captained Fireballs through its first four seasons and entered 2026 discussing his role in mentoring the next generation. With his contract terminated and DP World Tour membership returning in 2027, his next chapter will unfold outside LIV.