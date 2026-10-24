Court Filings Uncover LIV Golf’s Multi-Million-Dollar Payouts to Greg Norman & More as Vendors Go Unpaid

Somewhere in LIV Golf’s bankruptcy paperwork is a debt of $13.46 owed to FedEx. Elsewhere in the same filings is a $6.375 million check to the league’s CEO. Those two numbers are just the tip of the iceberg. Hundreds of thousands of pages of financial statements submitted on Thursday night show who was paid by LIV Golf, who is still waiting for money, and how much the league spent before filing for bankruptcy.

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“LIV Golf executives were making millions AFTER Saudi Arabia pulled out while the league was stiffing blue-collar companies and individuals for work they already did,” Tee Times posted on X.

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LIV CEO Scott O’Neil received a $6.375 million retention payment on June 24, less than three months before the league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 8. He had also received a bonus of about $2.7 million on February 13. From September 2025 to August 2026, he received more than $13.6 million in total. This included his salary, bonuses, benefits, retention payments, and expense reimbursements, according to the filings.

LIV paid about $15.6 million in retention payments to its top executives. O’Neil received the largest amount. CFO David Phillips received more than $3.3 million, while chief legal officer John Ruzich received about $2.6 million.

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Retention payments are meant to encourage key staff to stay during a company’s restructuring. The reports do not say these payments were improper. The main question is when the money was paid.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced in April that it would stop funding LIV. According to the league’s own filing, the PIF had invested about $5 billion in LIV since it began. O’Neil received his $6.375 million retention payment in June, after the funding announcement.

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The court filings list unpaid bills from several vendors alongside payments made to LIV executives.

The filings show claims from ASCAP, a music licensing organization, for $178,087.50, Uber for $89,407, Equinox for $22,850, and ASAP Sports, a transcription service, for $9,350. LIV disputes some claims, including $25,804.26 claimed by Run Like a Deer, a company owned by comedian Andrew Santino, and $352,418.50 claimed by SportsMEDIA Technology.

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Several vendors had already taken LIV Golf to court over unpaid bills. Mobii is seeking more than $1 million, Fresh Tape Media is owed about $1.2 million, and Deltatre is seeking around $860,000. LIV also laid off most of its staff just days before filing for bankruptcy.

Greg Norman received more than $9.4 million in September 2025, about eight months after he was replaced as CEO. The payment included a settlement of around $5.8 million and a separate $3.6 million bonus. Both were paid on the same day.

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Jon Rahm‘s contract called for quarterly payments of $4.946 million, adding up to nearly $20 million a year. Yet LIV’s September bankruptcy filing listed him as its largest player creditor, with around $7.5 million in unpaid payments. Even one of the league’s biggest stars was waiting for money when LIV filed for bankruptcy.

LIV also brought in two independent directors, Eugene Davis and Jon Zinman, to oversee its restructuring. Each received $150,000 a month.

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The financial picture remains unclear.

Golf.com noted that the word “undetermined” appears 808 times in a 292-page filing listing LIV’s assets and debts. The amounts the league may owe Phil Mickelson and the parties suing it have yet to be determined. It is also unclear how much money vendors will recover.

LIV could learn by the end of October whether its plans for a relaunch, known as LIV 2.0, will move forward. The league has a restructuring plan involving BC Partners, which ESPN reported could provide up to $300 million in funding.

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If LIV returns, it will still have to deal with money owed to the companies that produced its broadcasts and ran its events. How the league handles those debts could affect whether vendors are willing to work with it again.