CPKC Women’s Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The stage is set, the prairie winds are swirling, and Canada’s national championship is ready to crown its next champion at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open. With leader Akie Iwai gunning for a win this week, and Brooke Henderson looking to capitalize on home support, the battle for the trophy is going to be intense. Besides the strong field, several other things make the CPKC Women’s Open so attractive.

Aside from clinching the first Canadian LPGA Tour title of the season, the winner is going to pocket $412,500, and that is the standard 15% payout based on the LPGA Tour’s prize money breakdown. The total purse, on the other hand, is $2.75M.

That purse will be divided up pretty nicely among the top players at this 36-hole cut event; second place gets $259,396, and third place grabs $188,172. Even the golfers way down the leaderboard will get a solid paycheck. The 65th golfer will get $6,389, and the 64th golfer will pocket $6,534.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the top 5 finishers will haul in over $100k from this Canadian LPGA Tour stop, and 11 of the top performers will score more than $50k on Sunday. Here’s a complete breakdown of the entire purse:-

1 $412,500 2 $259,396 3 $188,172 4 $145,566 5 $117,164 6 $95,862 7 $80,240 8 $70,299 9 $63,198 10 $57,517 11 $53,256 12 $49,704 13 $46,580 14 $43,741 15 $41,184 16 $38,912 17 $36,925 18 $35,220 19 $33,800 20 $32,664 21 $31,529 22 $30,391 23 $29,257 24 $28,119 25 $27,126 26 $26,133 27 $25,137 28 $24,142 29 $23,149 30 $22,297 31 $21,444 32 $20,592 33 $19,740 34 $18,887 35 $18,178 36 $17,468 37 $16,759 38 $16,047 39 $15,337 40 $14,770 41 $14,203 42 $13,635 43 $13,065 44 $12,498 45 $12,072 46 $11,644 47 $11,218 48 $10,793 49 $10,367 50 $9,941 51 $9,658 52 $9,374 53 $9,088 54 $8,806 55 $8,520 56 $8,236 57 $7,953 58 $7,669 59 $7,386 60 $7,101 61 $6,960 62 $6,815 63 $6,675 64 $6,534 65 $6,389

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Besides the financial incentives, competitors are fighting for crucial points, perks, and benefits, especially the tournament champ. The winner racks up 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe, plus points for the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking. The rest of the field gets points based on how they finish.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The stakes keep getting bigger, however. The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The ANNIKA in November qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The champ of that event takes home a whopping $4 million and wins the Race to the CME Globe. Winning brings other big advantages too, like a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour and entry into other majors.

The 2025 CPKC Women’s Open is currently in round 3. So, do you want to know how some golfers did in round 2?

Brooke Henderson is doing everything to stay in contention at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open

Only Brooke Henderson herself can really feel the kind of pressure she’s under at the CPKC Women’s Open. But after 11 years as a pro, the support she gets at this event is like a boost she needs to do big things. On Friday at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club, Henderson nailed it. Maybe for the first time all season. She shot a 5-under 66 and climbed into the top 10 on the leaderboard headed into the weekend.

Following the round, Henderson said, “A lot of things have gone correctly the last couple days,” and then added, “Just tried to have a better mindset and be a little bit more determined and it’s worked out.” And, true to that, her scores have proved that to us. She’s just four shots behind the leader, Akie Iwai, who’s riding high after winning last week’s LPGA Tour event in Portland.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Iwai is keeping it simple. “No change mind. No change swing. Just focus my golf,” she said after shooting a 7-under 64 Thursday and a 69 on Friday to get to 9-under 133. Iwai’s on a hot streak right now and is looking for her second straight win for all the right reasons. The threat behind her stellar LPGA Tour goal?

The chase is on behind leader Akie Iwai. Leona Maguire, former world No. 1 Minjee Lee, and current world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul are locked in a tie for second at 6-under par. Jeeno Thitikul posted a 70 to share second with Minjee Lee’s 67 and Leona Maguire’s 70. As for Nelly Korda, she’s at 4-under after a second-round 69, which included a double bogey on the par-3 third hole.