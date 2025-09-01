Cracks Already Showing In Keegan Bradley’s Squad as Comparisons with Team Europe Uncover Reality

The Ryder Cup always seems to capture more than just golf. It reveals the chemistry of two teams, the cultures they represent, and sometimes even the fractures within. So when Team Europe captain Luke Donald unveiled his captain’s picks, the atmosphere on the screen felt light, even celebratory. Smiles beamed from Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka, and Matt Fitzpatrick as Sky Sports broadcast the announcement. It looked less like a pressured selection process and more like a reunion of friends. Sky’s Nick Dougherty captured that moment perfectly: “Look at those happy, smiley faces.” Team U.S.A., however?

For starters, Dougherty called it a “mugshot” compared to the European Team’s energy. A week earlier, the U.S. team reveal had painted a very different picture. Even though on paper they are a pretty solid team, the visuals couldn’t help but drive home the point that America’s players looked more like they were posing for passport photos than preparing for golf’s most spirited team event. Golf Digest called it “a tale of two Zoom calls,” further emphasizing the stark difference between the teams.

The imagery landed on the same day Luke Donald confirmed his six captain’s picks, finalizing a European roster that is almost a carbon copy of the 2023 team. The lone change from Rome is Rasmus Højgaard, who will make his Ryder Cup debut as part of Luke Donald’s European Team, emulating his twin brother Nicolai, who was a rookie in 2023, after finishing fifth in the European Team Rankings to secure automatic qualification.

Across the Atlantic, Keegan Bradley had already revealed names of the last six Americans and, notably, declined to pick himself. Justin Thomas publicly praised that decision as a “team-first” move. The official list now blends blue-chip stars (Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas) with fresher faces meant to fit Bethpage Black’s demands.

Regardless, the image of the American Ryder Cup team facing their European counterparts might capture more than just a moment. It encapsulates the lingering resentment and determination stemming from the previous edition’s crushing defeat. The 16½–11½ loss in 2023 Rome was a stark reminder of Europe’s dominance on foreign soil, and the American team’s expressions in this photo reflect a collective resolve to reclaim the trophy. This visual serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges Team USA faces in overcoming the psychological barriers of past defeats.

However, the European side of things is not all happy and good, as Luke Donald’s picks have also garnered criticism for one particular player.

Luke Donald criticized for picking Matt Fitzpatrick

Captain Luke Donald’s selection of Matt Fitzpatrick, despite a poor 1–7–0 Ryder Cup record, has drawn widespread criticism, and the omission of standout players Harry Hall and Marco Penge has left fans “shocked and angry.” These debates underscore the challenges of balancing experience, form, and team dynamics as Europe prepares to defend its title amid scrutiny and pressure.

Well, backing his pick, Donald said, “Matt said himself that he didn’t get off to the best start this year but he has turned it around impressively. Statistically no-one has been as good as he has the last three or four months. He is playing tremendous golf and it is really impressive to see his game come along trying to make this team.”

However, Fans have made their feelings clear with blunt online criticism, calling the selection “a joke” and expressing both shock and anger at the omission of those they considered more deserving. The criticism underscores the tension between valuing experience versus rewarding current performance as Europe heads to defend its title under pressure at Bethpage.

But, Captain Luke Donald is optimistic, “I’m trying to give our team the best opportunity for success,” he said on Sky Sports, acknowledging the challenging yet exciting road ahead. For Europe, it is less about rewriting the playbook and more about trusting the same formula that delivered glory in Rome. The road ahead is tougher, but the foundation is already in place.