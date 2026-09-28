“Criticism Comes With the Territory”: Brandel Chamblee Delivers Blunt Response to Brandt Snedeker’s Team USA Complaint

Team USA walked out of Medinah with the Presidents Cup and a fresh argument on its hands. Speaking live on air, Brandel Chamblee picked apart how the Americans got there, questioned the story they tell about themselves, and tied their victory to the Ryder Cup defeat at Bethpage Black. His message was blunt: winning does not end the scrutiny, especially when the manner of the victory reinforces the very criticism the Americans have been hearing.

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Chamblee was responding to Captain Brandt Snedeker, who said after the Americans’ 17-13 victory that he was tired of hearing how his players “can’t play team golf.” Chamblee pushed back immediately.

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“So they made a mistake and they lost. So I understand they don’t like the criticism, but the criticism, you don’t get to just take the money and run. Your criticism comes with the territory. You’re a team.”

That was the heart of Chamblee’s argument. He did not suggest that Americans dislike each other or that their locker room is fractured. In fact, he rejected that idea altogether, saying he had never seen an American team that was genuinely divided. The criticism, he argued, has always been about something more specific: how the Americans perform when they have to play together.

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And Medinah gave him plenty to point to. The U.S. won Thursday’s fourballs 3-2, only to be swept 5-0 in Friday’s foursomes. They recovered on Saturday morning’s fourballs, winning 2.5-1.5, but the afternoon foursomes ended 2-2. By the time the team sessions finished, the International team held a 10.5-7.5 lead. It was the first time the Internationals had ever carried a lead into the ultimate day against the US on American soil.

Even Scottie Scheffler’s role became part of the conversation. The world No. 1, 1-8 in foursomes across the Ryder and Presidents Cups, sat out Saturday afternoon’s foursomes, a decision that inevitably raised questions about how the Americans were approaching the format.

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Then came the singles, and everything changed.

The Americans took 9.5 of a possible 12 points on Sunday to complete the comeback and extend their Presidents Cup winning streak to 11. It was an emphatic display of individual golf. But that was precisely what made the result so interesting about Chamblee’s argument. The Americans produced their best golf when they were no longer required to produce it alongside a partner.

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That is why, for Chamblee, the Ryder Cup remains impossible to ignore.

At Bethpage Black last year, Europe won 15-13 despite the Americans taking Sunday’s singles 8.5-3.5. Once again, the U.S. showed it could dominate the individual portion of the competition while falling short in the team formats. To Chamblee, that is not a coincidence or a one-off problem. It is a pattern that keeps resurfacing.

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And his criticism goes beyond the players themselves. Chamblee argued that the Americans’ preparation at Bethpage was also part of the problem, saying they were “beaten by their data.” His contention was that captain Keegan Bradley cut the rough down, leaving the iconic, brawny Bethpage Black course virtually “toothless”. He contrasted that group with previous U.S. teams built around players such as Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, whose driving accuracy and power were better suited to that kind of test.

Even if not every part of that assessment is accepted, it explains why Chamblee went beyond merely stating that the Americans need to play better in his comments. His larger point is that criticism is to identify a weakness, and winning does not automatically erase that weakness.

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The Americans did what they needed to do at Medinah. They fell behind, survived the team sessions, and then overwhelmed the Internationals in singles. Snedeker therefore has every reason to be proud of what his team accomplished. But Chamblee is asking a different question: did the victory actually resolve the concern about American team golf?

For him, the answer lies in the formats that have caused the problems. If the Americans want the questions to disappear, they need to start winning consistently in fourballs and foursomes — particularly against Europe, where the stakes will be even higher when the Ryder Cup arrives at Adare Manor in Ireland next year.

Medinah did two things at once. It gave the Americans another Presidents Cup and another reason to celebrate, while also giving their critics another example of the same pattern: struggle in the team sessions, dominance in singles. Chamblee’s point is not that the Americans cannot win. They clearly can. His point is that until they demonstrate the same level of performance when playing alongside a partner, the debate over American team golf is unlikely to disappear.