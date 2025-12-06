Crown Australian Open 2025: How Much Prize Money Each Golfer Won?

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

The Australian Open in golf is one of the oldest national championships in the world, dating back to 1904. It is long regarded as the flagship event of Australian golf. Many golf greats, including Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Australian legends like Peter Thomson, have played and won the Australian Open to earn the Stonehaven Cup. But besides the cup, there are also prize money, the R2DR points, and the OWGR points.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ryggs Johnston won the event last year and will defend the title against a competitive field. This includes Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith, and more. They will fight for a prize pool of AUD $2 million for the Australian Open. The winner of the second event on the DP World Tour schedule will take home AUD $340,000. There’s AUD $220,000 for the runner-up.

The table below gives a complete breakdown of the prize money for those who make the cut at the Australian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 AUD $340,000 2 AUD $220,000 3 AUD $125,200 4 AUD $100,000 5 AUD $84,800 6 AUD $70,000 7 AUD $60,000 8 AUD $50,000 9 AUD $44,800 10 AUD $40,000 11 AUD $36,800 12 AUD $34,400 13 AUD $32,200 14 AUD $30,600 15 AUD $29,400 16 AUD $28,200 17 AUD $27,000 18 AUD $25,800 19 AUD $24,800 20 AUD $24,000 21 AUD $23,200 22 AUD $22,600 23 AUD $22,000 24 AUD $21,400 25 AUD $20,800 26 AUD $20,200 27 AUD $19,600 28 AUD $19,000 29 AUD $18,400 30 AUD $17,800 31 AUD $17,200 32 AUD $16,600 33 AUD $16,000 34 AUD $15,400 35 AUD $14,800 36 AUD $14,200 37 AUD $13,800 38 AUD $13,400 39 AUD $13,000 40 AUD $12,600 41 AUD $12,200 42 AUD $11,800 43 AUD $11,400 44 AUD $11,000 45 AUD $10,600 46 AUD $10,200 47 AUD $9,800 48 AUD $9,400 49 AUD $9,000 50 AUD $8,600 51 AUD $8,200 52 AUD $7,800 53 AUD $7,400 54 AUD $7,000 55 AUD $6,800 56 AUD $6,600 57 AUD $6,400 58 AUD $6,200 59 AUD $6,000 60 AUD $5,800 61 AUD $5,600 62 AUD $5,400 63 AUD $5,200 64 AUD $5,000 65 AUD $4,800

Like every other event on the DP World Tour, the Australian Open also gives Race to Dubai (R2DR) points. There are 3,000 R2DR points available overall. Of these, 500 points will go to the winner. These points are important for the season’s end. Also, the winner of the event will receive 20.70118 OWGR points, the runner-up will earn 12.42071 points, and the golfer in 3rd position will earn 8.28047 OWGR points. The winner of the event will also get a two-year full exemption on the DP World Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at the Crown Australian Open 2025 field

The Australian Open, held at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, features a star-studded field. Rory McIlroy, who has had a career-defining season, is the face of the field. The Northern Irishman has won the 2025 Masters and also helped his team win the 2025 Ryder Cup. Besides that, he won the Race to Dubai for the 7th time a few weeks back. He has surpassed Seve Ballesteros and is only one cup shy of the record holder, Colin Montgomerie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Besides McIlroy, the field includes some home stars. Major champions Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, and Geoff Ogilvy are part of the playing 156. There are also home favourites Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, and Lucas Herbert. International draws such as Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Si Woo Kim, Carlos Ortiz, and Ryo Hisatsune also join Rory McIlroy and others.

Fans are excited to see the field, especially McIlroy, who is playing in the event for the first time since 2014. Because of the environment created by the fans’ excitement, McIlroy says that the event has even more potential than the other ongoing tournaments, including the Hero World Challenge and the Nedbank Golf Challenge.