Crown Australian Open 2025: How Much Prize Money Each Golfer Won?

The Australian Open in golf is one of the oldest national championships in the world, dating back to 1904. It is long regarded as the flagship event of Australian golf. Many golf greats, including Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Australian legends like Peter Thomson, have played and won the Australian Open to earn the Stonehaven Cup. But besides the cup, there are also prize money, the R2DR points, and the OWGR points.
Ryggs Johnston won the event last year and will defend the title against a competitive field. This includes Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith, and more. They will fight for a prize pool of AUD $2 million for the Australian Open. The winner of the second event on the DP World Tour schedule will take home AUD $340,000. There’s AUD $220,000 for the runner-up.
The table below gives a complete breakdown of the prize money for those who make the cut at the Australian Open.
|1
|AUD $340,000
|2
|AUD $220,000
|3
|AUD $125,200
|4
|AUD $100,000
|5
|AUD $84,800
|6
|AUD $70,000
|7
|AUD $60,000
|8
|AUD $50,000
|9
|AUD $44,800
|10
|AUD $40,000
|11
|AUD $36,800
|12
|AUD $34,400
|13
|AUD $32,200
|14
|AUD $30,600
|15
|AUD $29,400
|16
|AUD $28,200
|17
|AUD $27,000
|18
|AUD $25,800
|19
|AUD $24,800
|20
|AUD $24,000
|21
|AUD $23,200
|22
|AUD $22,600
|23
|AUD $22,000
|24
|AUD $21,400
|25
|AUD $20,800
|26
|AUD $20,200
|27
|AUD $19,600
|28
|AUD $19,000
|29
|AUD $18,400
|30
|AUD $17,800
|31
|AUD $17,200
|32
|AUD $16,600
|33
|AUD $16,000
|34
|AUD $15,400
|35
|AUD $14,800
|36
|AUD $14,200
|37
|AUD $13,800
|38
|AUD $13,400
|39
|AUD $13,000
|40
|AUD $12,600
|41
|AUD $12,200
|42
|AUD $11,800
|43
|AUD $11,400
|44
|AUD $11,000
|45
|AUD $10,600
|46
|AUD $10,200
|47
|AUD $9,800
|48
|AUD $9,400
|49
|AUD $9,000
|50
|AUD $8,600
|51
|AUD $8,200
|52
|AUD $7,800
|53
|AUD $7,400
|54
|AUD $7,000
|55
|AUD $6,800
|56
|AUD $6,600
|57
|AUD $6,400
|58
|AUD $6,200
|59
|AUD $6,000
|60
|AUD $5,800
|61
|AUD $5,600
|62
|AUD $5,400
|63
|AUD $5,200
|64
|AUD $5,000
|65
|AUD $4,800
Like every other event on the DP World Tour, the Australian Open also gives Race to Dubai (R2DR) points. There are 3,000 R2DR points available overall. Of these, 500 points will go to the winner. These points are important for the season’s end. Also, the winner of the event will receive 20.70118 OWGR points, the runner-up will earn 12.42071 points, and the golfer in 3rd position will earn 8.28047 OWGR points. The winner of the event will also get a two-year full exemption on the DP World Tour.
A look at the Crown Australian Open 2025 field
The Australian Open, held at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, features a star-studded field. Rory McIlroy, who has had a career-defining season, is the face of the field. The Northern Irishman has won the 2025 Masters and also helped his team win the 2025 Ryder Cup. Besides that, he won the Race to Dubai for the 7th time a few weeks back. He has surpassed Seve Ballesteros and is only one cup shy of the record holder, Colin Montgomerie.
Besides McIlroy, the field includes some home stars. Major champions Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, and Geoff Ogilvy are part of the playing 156. There are also home favourites Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, and Lucas Herbert. International draws such as Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Si Woo Kim, Carlos Ortiz, and Ryo Hisatsune also join Rory McIlroy and others.
Fans are excited to see the field, especially McIlroy, who is playing in the event for the first time since 2014. Because of the environment created by the fans’ excitement, McIlroy says that the event has even more potential than the other ongoing tournaments, including the Hero World Challenge and the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
