Crucial Health Update About DP World Tour Pro Surfaces Hours After His Freak Elevator Accident Almost Became Fatal

Andrea Pavan is a father of three, based in Lucas, Texas, nearly 8,000 miles from Stellenbosch, South Africa. On Wednesday morning, February 25, 2026, the 36-year-old two-time DP World Tour winner was at his private lodging, preparing for the Investec South African Open, when he called an elevator. The doors opened. The cab was not there. Pavan stepped through and fell three stories down the shaft. What happened next, and what it means for his career, his family, and the people rallying around him, is a story worth knowing in full.

According to reports from Golf Channel, Pavan suffered serious shoulder injuries and multiple fractured vertebrae in the fall. He had surgery on Wednesday night and will remain hospitalized in South Africa for at least six weeks before doctors decide if he can return home. His wife, Audra, is traveling to be with him, and his sister is also on her way.

“By all accounts, he’s in good spirits, thankful to be alive and FaceTiming with his kids.”

The DP World Tour confirmed Pavan’s withdrawal from the Investec South African Open, a tournament carrying a $1.5 million purse and a Masters invitation for the winner, but declined to provide further detail, citing medical confidentiality.

Pavan turned professional in 2010 and spent several years on the Challenge Tour. He won the 2018 D+D Real Czech Masters with a course-record 22-under, finishing two shots ahead of Padraig Harrington. In 2019, he beat Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff at the BMW International Open and reached a career-high world ranking of 65.

Wrist injuries affected Pavan’s performance for nearly five years, leading to a card loss in 2022 and another return to the Challenge Tour. He worked his way back and, in 2026, posted a T14 in Dubai and a T9 in Bahrain. He has eight professional wins worldwide. This

Andrea Pavan’s accident exposes the lack of institutional protection for mid-tier professional golfers

Pavan’s accident is the latest and most serious case in a pattern that golf continues to ignore. Off-course incidents can end professional careers overnight, and the sport has yet to face up to this reality.

Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, missed two tournaments at the start of the 2025 season after puncturing his right palm on a broken wine glass while making ravioli on Christmas Day. The injury required surgery to remove glass fragments from his palm and left him unable to grip a club for several weeks.

Justin Thomas underwent a microdiscectomy at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on November 13, 2025. A herniated disc had been pressing on a spinal nerve root since the Masters, worsening through the Ryder Cup, and forcing him to miss the early portion of the 2026 season entirely.

Top players have the backing to handle setbacks. Agents handle the fallout, sponsors keep contracts in place, and years of earnings mean recovery is only a medical issue. For someone like Pavan, ranked 249th, with no agent and mounting medical bills in South Africa, there is no such safety net.

The GoFundMe started by his former teammates shows real community support. But it also exposes a bigger problem. Golf has no system in place to protect mid-tier professionals when something like this happens.