‘Cutthroat’ LIV Golf Ultimatum Leaves DP World Tour Boss With No Room to Fail After Star’s Warning

Guy Kinnings just forced professional golf into a binary choice. Now he has to prove it was worth it. For the first time, players will have to choose between LIV Golf and the DP World Tour, with no middle ground from 2027. The decision may protect the European circuit’s identity, but it also places enormous responsibility on its chief executive to ensure the tour remains an attractive destination for the players it wants to retain.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That pressure was highlighted by Victor Perez, who reportedly described Kinnings’ ultimatum as “cutthroat” and warned that the responsibility now rests with the chief executive to make the policy work. The Frenchman, a three-time DP World Tour winner and former LIV player, spoke in Dubai as the circuit prepares to welcome back several familiar names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kinnings has defended his approach, telling The Scotsman that LIV Golf spent “over $7 billion” with one of its objectives being to “destroy the DP World Tour”. He insists his decision was about protecting the European circuit and its members rather than acting out of spite.

Last month, Kinnings ended the arrangement that allowed players to compete across both circuits. The existing agreement will remain in place through the end of this season, but players will have to choose from 2027 onwards. The move also undermined LIV’s hopes of developing a slimmer version of the league in which players could maintain schedules across both tours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing has added to the significance of the decision. LIV Golf lost its Saudi backing in April and is now navigating Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings with a $300 million funding commitment from BC Partners Credit. With the breakaway league facing an uncertain future, the DP World Tour has an opportunity to bring back players who previously left for LIV.

Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sergio Garcia have opted for the European route, while other former LIV players will depend on opportunities such as sponsor invitations to maintain their presence on the DP World Tour. Kinnings is expected to direct those invitations towards smaller tournaments between February and August, particularly as several leading players focus on competing in America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy has also backed the DP World Tour’s position, criticising LIV’s impact on professional golf.

“They took players, they took sponsors, they turned professional golf into an arms race,” McIlroy said, adding that LIV figures had spoken about destroying the European Tour during visits to Augusta.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, forcing players to choose is only one part of the challenge. Kinnings must now ensure that the DP World Tour can offer a commercially sustainable and competitive environment capable of keeping those players interested.

He has pointed to more than $1 billion in contracted commercial value, a 7% increase in television viewership and 30% growth in hospitality, ticket and merchandise revenue as evidence of the tour’s commercial strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet the financial picture is not without complications. Accounts show an operating loss of $85 million without a $77 million payment from the PGA Tour, highlighting the importance of their Strategic Alliance. A break clause in that agreement becomes available next year, adding another layer of uncertainty to the tour’s financial future.

Kinnings says discussions with the PGA Tour are continuing and points to his working relationship with counterpart Brian Rolapp as a positive sign. Neither organisation has indicated that it wants to end the arrangement. Nevertheless, the DP World Tour’s reliance on that financial support raises questions about how independently it can sustain its ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is where Perez’s warning becomes particularly relevant. He welcomed the prospect of seeing players such as McIlroy and Rahm competing in European events next season, recognising the boost their presence could bring. But attracting established names is not enough. The tour must give them compelling reasons to keep returning and make its tournaments a priority.

Kinnings has acknowledged that there is no perfect solution and wants a merit-based system in which returning players must demonstrate their commitment and earn their opportunities. That approach may help protect the interests of existing members, but it also means the DP World Tour must deliver on the opportunities it promises.

The real test begins in 2027, when the returning stars arrive, and the consequences of the new policy become clearer. Stronger fields, sustained audience interest and financial stability will determine whether Kinnings’ hard-line approach delivers the results he expects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perez’s warning captures the challenge facing the chief executive. Kinnings has removed the middle ground and forced players to make a choice. Now he must prove that the DP World Tour is worth choosing, not simply because LIV Golf is struggling, but because European golf has a future that players want to be part of.