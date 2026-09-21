Cutting Ties With LIV Golf Costs Asian Tour As It’s Forced To Remove Q-School

The Asian Tour’s decision to cut ties with LIV Golf appears to have come back to haunt them. Their partnership had created The International Series, a 10-event series typically with $2 million purses funded by Saudi Arabia’s PIF, the same backer behind LIV. However, when Saudi Arabia’s PIF pulled its funding from LIV and a planned $300 million from the Asian Tour, the latter was forced to take a drastic step.

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They severed the relationship with LIV and signed a new partnership with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. As a direct consequence of that decision, the International Series came to an end. Several planned high-value events, particularly those scheduled for India and China, were cancelled, while the Hong Kong Open and Philippine Open saw their prize money reduced. These disruptions have now impacted the Asian Tour’s second half of the 2026 season, leading it to cancel Q-School for 2027.

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“Following a thorough review, the Asian Tour has determined that it will not proceed with the 2027 Qualifying School,” a statement on X from the Asian Tour read. “The difficult decision was taken due to the second half of the 2026 Asian Tour schedule being materially impacted by the cessation of The International Series. This has limited playing opportunities for our membership, notably for graduates from the Qualifying School and last year’s Asian Development Tour (ADT).

“It is a determination not taken lightly, given the Qualifying School is such a critical part of our player pathways, and the Tour apologises for any inconvenience caused. 2027 will be a rebuilding year for the Asian Tour where we will focus on the stability and growth of both the Asian Tour and ADT schedules. It will also be the first season where we see new events co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and DP World Tour, which are part of the new partnership with the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR. The Qualifying School next year will provide very significant opportunities for graduates for the 2028 season.”

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Although this wasn’t explicitly mentioned in the statement, players who already earned Asian Tour status through the 2026 qualifying process may keep that status for the 2027 season. Instead of having to go back through Q-School. Not to mention, the Asian Tour is planning to refund players who had already signed up for the qualifying events.

This comes after Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant recently revealed that they were considering a five-year extension with LIV earlier this year before the funding withdrawal. In a statement to Flushing It, he revealed that the withdrawal had “caught everyone by surprise” and prompted the tour to pursue a new direction this summer through partnerships with those two tours.

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As part of the agreement, the Asian Tour will co-sanction five DP World Tour events next year, including the Hong Kong Open and Singapore Open, with more than 60 of its members expected to compete. The partnership will also provide new pathways to the DP World Tour, with the Asian Tour’s leading money winner earning a DP World Tour card.

Regardless, the Asian Tour and LIV Golf had initially partnered up all the way back in late 2021, ahead of the league’s official launch in 2022.

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The Asian Tour became LIV’s source of promotion and relegation. Now, with Saudi Arabia’s funding gone, the rebel league is troubled financially, as it has even filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. LIV now aims to survive in 2027 by restructuring the organization with the help of its new lead investors, BC Partners.

That being said, it appears that the separation between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf has had severe repercussions. While the Asian Tour still survived, LIV’s future remains uncertain.