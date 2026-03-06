Daniel Berger Net Worth 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Daniel Berger has not won on the PGA Tour since the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In the five years since, injuries have followed him relentlessly, including a back problem that wiped out most of two seasons and a broken finger at last year’s BMW Championship that ended his fall before it started. On Thursday at Bay Hill, the 4x tour winner shot a 9-under 63, the lowest round the course has seen since 2014, and reminded everyone that he is still very much a threat.

The 32-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, turned professional in 2013 after playing college golf at Florida State University. He was named the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year for the 2014-15 season, and within his first few seasons on tour, he had already won twice, finished runner-up four times, and built a strong foothold among the game’s better players. The injuries that followed delayed the next chapter considerably.

Daniel Berger’s net worth

Daniel Berger’s net worth is estimated at $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That figure is built primarily on official PGA Tour prize money, with his career on-course earnings exceeding $29 million. His best single season came in 2019-20, when he collected over $4.4 million by winning the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first tour event held after the COVID-19 pandemic pause, by defeating Collin Morikawa in a playoff.

All his four PGA Tour wins came with meaningful prize cheques. The back-to-back FedEx St. Jude Classic victories in 2016 and 2017 each secured $1.1 million, and his 2021 Pebble Beach win carried a similar payout. Some outlets place his overall net worth closer to $20 million when accounting for endorsement and off-course income accumulated over his career.

The years affected by the injury, from 2022 onward, considerably reduced his earning potential. He missed extended stretches of the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to a back injury, and 2024 was a cautious return to form. At the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, the first prize is $4 million, a figure that would drastically shift his recent earnings trajectory if he can hold on through the weekend.

Daniel Berger’s endorsements

Daniel Berger’s finances go beyond the money he wins in tournaments. He has a number of big sponsorship deals that help him out. Adidas Golf is his most well-known clothing partner. They signed him on a multi-year deal in January 2020 that includes clothes, shoes, and hats. The deal ended his previous relationship with Lacoste, which had made Berger a brand ambassador in 2017, after his first PGA Tour win.

As part of a brand ambassador deal, Berger has also worked with Nicholas Air, a private aviation company whose logo is on his golf bag. UKG, a company that makes HR and workforce management software, is another corporate sponsor. They support several PGA Tour pros.

Berger used to play with Callaway equipment, but he left TaylorMade before the 2017 season. Even though he has since become an equipment free agent, he still has some Callaway clubs in his setup.

In addition to business partnerships, Berger has also helped out with charitable causes. He carried the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital logo on his bag during the 2021 season. The bag was later auctioned to help raise money for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Daniel Berger’s 2026 season so far

Berger’s 2026 season has been a mix of steady play and signs of improvement. He started the year with a T6 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 66-70-69-64 for an 11-under total.

Other early results include a T56 at The American Express, a T16 at the WM Phoenix Open, a T75 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and a T32 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Notably, he missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational.

Those finishes show that he didn’t start off well, but his 63 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational shows that Berger’s form is getting better. He missed a lot of tournaments because of injuries and a broken finger that cut his 2025 season short. However, the strong showing at Bay Hill could mean that he is finally getting back into the swing of things.

The 2026 season will still be an important comeback chapter for the four-time PGA Tour winner and it will be interesting to see if Berger can stay healthy and build on this momentum.